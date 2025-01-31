More Aldi stores in Yorkshire to get InPost lockers
Thanks to the supermarket’s ongoing partnership with parcel locker provider InPost, more customers can now easily collect and return online orders at the Doncaster, Rotherham, Hull and Scarborough stores.
Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket first trialled the lockers at 22 stores across the country in December 2023.
Following positive feedback from customers on how convenient the service is, over 260 InPost lockers have been installed across Aldi UK stores.
Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi UK, said: “Our customers value convenience, which is why we’re expanding the availability of InPost lockers across more Aldi stores.
“By adding lockers at more locations nationwide, customers can now collect or return parcels seamlessly while picking up their shopping at Aldi.”
Neil Kuschel, CEO at InPost UK, said: “Our partnership with Aldi to expand the number of lockers nationwide reflects our shared commitment to providing quick, easy and accessible parcel collection and returns for shoppers across the UK.
“By installing additional InPost Lockers outside Aldi stores, we’re offering customers the freedom to pick up and drop off parcels at their convenience, without the need to rely on store opening hours or wait in queues.
“We’re excited to see how this collaboration will enhance the shopping experience, reduce the cost and continue to meet the growing consumer demand for secure, sustainable, and seamless parcel solutions.”
List of stores include:
ALDI 55 Burnley Road, Todmorden
ALDI Kathryn Avenue, Huntington
ALDI 106A Newport Road, Middlesbrough
ALDI 9 Healaugh Park, Yarm
ALDI Northway, Scarborough
ALDI Scar Lane, Milnsbridge
ALDI Enterprise Way, Castleford
ALDI Branch Road, Batley
ALDI Barnsley Road, Doncaster
ALDI Tony Miller App. Briggate, Shipley
ALDI 134 Queen Street, Withernsea
ALDI Great Gutter Lane East, Willerby
ALDI Britannia Road, Slaithwaite
ALDI Sheffield Road, Birdwell
ALDI St Mary's Gate, Sheffield
ALDI Keighley Road, Silsden
ALDI Littlefield Road, Dinnington
ALDI Barnsley Road, Goldthorpe
ALDI 249 Preston Road, Hull
ALDI Bawtry Road, Bramley, Rotherham
ALDI Allerton Road, Bradford
ALDI Swinemoor Lane, Beverley
ALDI Scrooby Road, Harworth
ALDI 332 Tong Road, Wortley, Leeds
ALDI Park Road, Castleford
ALDI 262 Huddersfield Road, Holmfirth
ALDI Muglet Lane, Maltby
ALDI Bluebird Way, Borough
Customers can check the lockers at their local store are available to use before visiting at: https://inpost.co.uk/lockers