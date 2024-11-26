Montagu Hall Care Home to host magical ‘Big Light Switch On’ with Santa and Tommy Joyce

By Maxwell Andrews
Contributor
Published 26th Nov 2024, 16:35 BST
Updated 28th Nov 2024, 10:47 BST

Montagu Hall Care Home is thrilled to invite the local community to their enchanting 'Big Light Switch On' on December 2.

This festive event promises to be a heartwarming celebration, with the home being transformed into a magical Santa’s Grotto for all visiting children and families.

The highlight of the evening will be a special guest appearance by Tommy Joyce, who will lead the countdown to the grand illumination of Montagu Hall’s Christmas lights.

As Tommy switches on the lights, the home will come alive with the magic of Christmas, filling the air with festive cheer for all to enjoy.

Residents have been busy creating their own wreaths for the event

In addition to the light switch-on, Montagu Hall will offer a delightful experience for young visitors with Santa’s Grotto, where children can meet Santa Claus, share their Christmas wishes, and immerse themselves in the holiday spirit.

The event will also feature festive music, seasonal refreshments, and a warm atmosphere for everyone to enjoy.

The 'Big Light Switch On' is open to all, and Montagu Hall looks forward to celebrating the holiday season with local families and residents.

