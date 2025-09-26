Montagu Hall care home brings the magic of Bollywood to mexborough
The event featured an exclusive session with professional dancer Kalpesh Patel from K'z Dance Entertainment Ltd UK, who travelled from London to lead the festivities. Residents were immersed in the rhythms of Bollywood, learning new dance moves and enjoying a morning filled with fun and connection.
The initiative was designed to provide a unique cultural experience, promoting physical activity and social engagement in a lively, inclusive atmosphere.
“It was an absolute delight to see the smiles and enthusiasm on everyone’s faces,” said Charlie Parker, General Manager of Montagu Hall.
“At Montagu Hall, we believe in creating vibrant experiences that enrich the lives of our residents. Bringing a taste of Bollywood to Mexborough was a wonderful way to celebrate culture and community. We are incredibly grateful to Kalpesh for his fantastic energy and to everyone who joined in the fun.”