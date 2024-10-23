Misterton & West Stockwith village news

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

News and diary dates from the villages

MISTERTON NEWS

Thursday 24 October 2024

Contact: 01427 891376

Room21 in concert

CONCERT ENCORE CALLS FOR MORE!

Room 21, the local big band, enthralled the audience at their third time of playing in Misterton Parish Church earlier this month (12 October) (pictured). There were many well-known favourites as well as some inventive takes on classics from the 1930s, 40s, and 50s with resident vocalist, Joanne. A cream tea was served—and, after expenses, the takings will be split 50:50 between the band and the Parish Church. A raffle raised £70 for the Church. Thanks to all who supported the event.

MORE SUPPORT FOR COST-OF-LIVING INITIATIVES

Residents of Misterton and West Stockwith may benefit from funding of up to £204k providing to support residents in the District struggling with the ongoing Cost-of-Living crisis. Members of Bassetlaw District Council agreed to make contributions to local initiatives, targeting those most in need, at a Cabinet meeting in October.

A decision on which initiatives the Council will support, and how much of this year’s funding will be allocated, will be determined over the coming months. Alongside this the District Council offers support through its Money Advice Team and Housing Services Team.

Older people in Bassetlaw are being urged to check if they’re entitled to Pension Credit, which could help with their day-to-day living costs and allow them to access the Winter Fuel Payment. People over State Pension age need to apply by 21 December in order to receive this year’s Winter Fuel Payment. Apply by going online at www.gov.uk/pension-credit or by calling 0800 99 1234.

Residents can also find out more about the support available across the District by visiting www.bcvs.org.uk/colbassetlaw

FREE HELPLINE FOR COUNCIL TENANTS

Bassetlaw Housing is funding a free helpline for Council tenants. The 24-hour, 365-day service can cover a range of problems, such as health and wellbeing, mental health, managing debt, consumer rights – and much more. Call 0330 094 8845 for round-the-clock advice and information.

BASSETLAW ACTION CENTRE: UPDATE

Bassetlaw Action Centre (BAC) is continuing to provide:

· community transport for essential journeys – health appointments and shopping, for example

· housing advice services, which are telephone-based primarily but face-to-face appointments are also available

· a menu of Befriending services – including group befriending, telephone befriending, face to face and peer befriending

· the Staying Well Programme (6-week self-management course for people with a long-term condition) available both virtually and face to face

· Get Out Get Active (GOGA) service encourages people to become more active and will continue to offer one-to-one support

· home support service – a domiciliary service to help people who are just starting to struggle at home (this is a paid-for service)

· minibus trips – including the newly launched lunch club trips.

BAC would like to hear from anyone with a few hours to spare, who would like to volunteer to support the Action Centre to deliver essential services to local older and vulnerable people. In particular, BAC is looking for more local volunteer drivers to help people to get to health appointments and for shopping. Volunteers are paid 45p per mile for every mile they drive on behalf of the scheme.

For further details on any of the above please contact BAC on 01777 709650 or by e-mail ([email protected]). Further information can be found on the website: www.bassetlawactioncentre.org.uk.

DIARY DATES

Mondays

Poppy-making craft group, The Misterton Centre & Library, 10.00-11.30am

2nd Tuesday each month

Coffee morning, Church Room, 10.30am. Freshly baked goodies—and friendly faces! £2 plus raffle

Wednesdays

Rhyme & Play time for babies and pre-school children, Misterton Library, 2.30-3.15pm

1st Saturday each month

Men’s Breakfast, Haxey Gate Inn, 10.00am. Chance for chaps to get together and talk about anything and everything!

Thursday 31 October

Coffee Morning, Misterton Methodist Hall, 10.00-11.00am

Mobile community shop, 10.30am – 12 noon, outside the Parish Church

Halloween event for children and families at Misterton Library, 2.30-4.30pm

Sunday 3 November

Holy Communion & Patronal Festival, Beckingham Parish Church, 11.00am

Wednesday 6 November

Service of Morning Prayer, 10.00am, Church Room (October-May)

Saturday 9 November

Coffee Morning, Church Room Church Lane, Misterton, 10.30am-12.30pm

WEST STOCKWITH NEWS

Thursday 24 October 2024

Contact: 01427 891376

PLEASE PICK UP AFTER YOUR DOG!

Residents are asked to pick up their dog’s poo and deposit bagged waste in one of the bins around the village. This especially applies to the river bank, where, at residents’ request, the grass is now cut. It is not pleasant for the grasscutter – or other walkers - to be faced with dog faeces.

VACANCY FOR A PARISH CLERK

There is still a vacancy for a Clerk for West Stockwith’s Parish Council. Until one is appointed, meetings will be held every other month instead of monthly.

This paid position would suit an existing clerk, someone with previous local government experience, or with transferable skills from other sectors. The role is pre-dominantly home-based with attendance at evening Council meetings on the second Thursday of the month. For further information about the Council, see the West Stockwith Parish Council’s website at: http://west-stockwith-parish-council.org.uk. For further information regarding letters of application and CVs should be sent to the Chair at [email protected].

DIARY DATES

Thursday 14 November

Next meeting of West Stockwith Parish Council, 7.30pm, Village Hall