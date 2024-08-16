Misterton & West Stockwith village news

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

MISTERTON NEWS

VILLAGE DANCE SCHOOL ON THE MOVE!

Everett Fox School of Dance (EFSD) is on the move! Proprietor, Tracey Everett Fox, has taken over the tenancy of the former Co-op shop on Misterton’s High Street – 120 years since it first opened. The photographs show the shop in November 1925 and Tracey in the new doorway.

The Co-op store in November 1925

With the lease on EFSD’s current studio due to end next year, Tracey needed to find a new home for EFSD. Now, the summer is being spent painting and decorating and installing a sprung floor, mirrors, and barres for pupils to use when the new studio is ready for young dancers later this year.

“Please support our new venture to help keep EFSD alive and prospering,” Tracey said. “We aim to give more back to our local community and hope to be bringing new classes and new offerings to the village.”

TABLE-TOP SALE: CHANCE FOR A SUMMER CLEAR-OUT

There’s a table-top sale on Saturday August 31 from 10am-2pm at the home of Shirley Moody (4 Orchard Grove, Misterton). Proceeds will go to Misterton Girlguiding and West Stockwith Parish Church. Home-made refreshments will be on sale and pitches can be pre-booked (£7.50) or paid for on the day (£10). There are tables to hire, too. For more information, or to request a pitch/table, call Shirley on 07874 022 473.

Tracey Everett Fox in the new doorway of the old Co-op shop

PARISH COUNCIL NEWSLETTER

Copies of the Summer newsletter have now been delivered. Anyone who has mislaid their copy, can pick up another one at Misterton Library.

BASSETLAW ACTION CENTRE: UPDATE

Bassetlaw Action Centre (BAC) is continuing to provide:

'Special appliance' on display at the Open Day

community transport for essential journeys – health appointments and shopping, for example

housing advice services, which are telephone-based primarily but face-to-face appointments are also available

a menu of Befriending services – including group befriending, telephone befriending, face to face and peer befriending

the Staying Well Programme (6-week self-management course for people with a long-term condition) available both virtually and face to face

Get Out Get Active (GOGA) service encourages people to become more active and will continue to offer one-to-one support

home support service – a domiciliary service to help people who are just starting to struggle at home (this is a paid-for service)

minibus trips – including the newly launched lunch club trips.

BAC would like to hear from anyone with a few hours to spare, who would like to volunteer to support the Action Centre to deliver essential services to local older and vulnerable people. In particular, BAC is looking for more local volunteer drivers to help people to get to health appointments and for shopping. Volunteers are paid 45p per mile for every mile they drive on behalf of the scheme.

For further details on any of the above please contact BAC on 01777 709650 or by e-mail ([email protected]). Further information can be found on the website: www.bassetlawactioncentre.org.uk.

DIARY DATES

Mondays

Poppy-making craft group, The Misterton Centre & Library, 10am-11.30am

2nd Tuesday each month

Coffee morning, Church Room, 10.30am. Freshly baked goodies—and friendly faces! £2 plus raffle

1st Saturday each month

Men’s Breakfast, Haxey Gate Inn, 10am. Chance for chaps to get together and talk about anything and everything!

Thursday 22 August

Coffee Morning, Misterton Methodist Hall, 10-11am

Mobile community shop, 10.30am – 12 noon, outside the Parish Church

Family activities at Misterton Library, Marvellous Makers Marching Band, 2.30-4.30pm (note correct date)

Sunday 25 August

Holy Communion, Misterton Parish Church, 11am

Wednesday 28 August

Service of Morning Prayer, 10am, in Church (June-September)

No Rhyme & Play Time on Wednesdays in August

Saturday 31 August

Children’s Summer Reading Challenge ends

Table-top sale, 10am-2pm, at 4 Orchard Grove. To request a table, call Shirley on 07874 022 473

Tuesday 10 September

Bassetlaw Focus on Farming, Idle Valley Nature Reserve, 7pm. Talks from health experts, similar projects, Riders Minds, and more - perfect chance for you to let us know what else you would like to see happening from this project

Thursday 12 September

Storyteller Phil Okwedy, St Mary’s Parish Church, West Stockwith, 7.30pm. To book, call 891376 (tickets £10 in advance, £12 at the door)

Saturday 14 September

Ride & Stride: sponsored walk, drive, or ride round local churches. Entry forms now available in Misterton Parish Church

Open day at Misterton Fire Station, 12 noon-4pm

Saturday 21 September

Big Cheese Festival, Market Square, Retford, 8.30am-2.30pm, with Mr Mouse, stilt-walker, and Hathersage Band

Friday 27 September

Next District Councillor’s surgery, The Misterton Centre, 10-11am (none in August)

Saturday 12 October

Big band Room 21 in concert, Misterton Parish Church, 3.00pm. Tickets on sale from1 August

WEST STOCKWITH NEWS

SUPPORT PARISH CHURCH AT TABLE-TOP SALE

There’s a table-top sale on Saturday August 31 from 10am-2pm at the home of Shirley Moody (4 Orchard Grove, Misterton). Proceeds will go to Misterton Girlguiding and West Stockwith Parish Church. Home-made refreshments will be on sale and pitches can be pre-booked (£7.50) or paid for on the day (£10). There are tables to hire, too. For more information, or to request a pitch/table, call Shirley on 07874 022 473.

FIRE STATION OPEN DAY

For the first time in six years and to mark the 40th anniversary on the current site, Misterton Fire Station will be holding an Open Day on Saturday 14 September 14 from 12 noon to 4.00pm. There will be a number of emergency service vehicles on display. The one pictured may look like a fire engine, but it is one of Notts Fire & Rescue Service’s ‘special’ appliances. To find out what it is and what it does, come along to the Open Day next month.

DIARY DATES

2nd Tuesday each month

Coffee morning, Church Room, 10.30am. Freshly baked goodies—and friendly faces! £2 plus raffle

1st Saturday each month

Men’s Breakfast, Haxey Gate Inn, 10am. Chance for chaps to get together and talk about anything and everything!

Thursday 22 August

Coffee Morning, Misterton Methodist Hall, 10-11am

Mobile community shop, 10.30am – 12 noon, outside the Parish Church

Family activities at Misterton Library, Marvellous Makers Marching Band, 2.30-4.30pm (note correct date)

Sunday 25 August

Holy Communion, Gringley Parish Church, 9.30am

Wednesday 28 August

Service of Morning Prayer, 10am, in Misterton Church (June to September)

No Rhyme & Play Time sessions on Wednesdays in August

Saturday 31 August

Children’s Summer Reading Challenge ends

Table-top sale, 10.00am-2.00pm, at 4 Orchard Grove, Misterton. To request a table, call Shirley on 07874 022 473

Thursday 5 September

Meeting of West Stockwith Parish Council, Village Hall, 7.30pm with open session for residents to ask questions relating to the village from 7.15pm

Tuesday 10 September

Bassetlaw Focus on Farming, Idle Valley Nature Reserve, 7pm. Talks from health experts, similar projects, Riders Minds, and more - perfect chance for you to let us know what else you would like to see happening from this project

Thursday 12 September

Storyteller Phil Okwedy, St Mary’s Parish Church, 7.30pm. To book, call (01427) 891376 (tickets £10 in advance, £12 at the door)

Saturday 14 September

Ride & Stride with art exhibition: sponsored walk, drive, or ride round local churches. Entry forms, etc, call 07500 043 842

Open day at Misterton Fire Station, 12 noon-4pm

Saturday 21 September

Big Cheese Festival, Market Square, Retford, 8.30am-2.30pm, with Mr Mouse, stilt-walker, and Hathersage Band

Friday 27 September

Next District Councillor’s surgery, Village Hall, 9-9.45am (none in August)

Saturday 12 October

Big band Room 21 in concert, Misterton Parish Church, 3pm. Tickets £10 (under 16s £5) inc cream tea. Front rows reserved for pre-bought tickets – call 891376