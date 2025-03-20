Meadowhall and Sweaty Betty celebrate Sheffield Half Marathon with free event

Meadowhall is stepping up to help support runners ahead of the Sheffield Half Marathon this weekend, teaming up with global activewear brand Sweaty Betty to offer exclusive rewards and a free recovery session.

To help tired legs bounce back after race day, Sweaty Betty will be hosting a free in-store Stretch & Recovery Yoga Class on Monday, March 24 at 8:30am. The guided session, designed to ease sore muscles and aid recovery, will help runners stretch and unwind after the big event. Spaces are limited, and participants can sign up here to secure their spot.

Shoppers can also enjoy an exclusive gift with purchase on Sunday 23rd and Monday 24th March, with those spending £100 or more in-store receiving a limited-edition Sweaty Betty water bottle – available while stocks last.

For those looking to update their running wardrobe, the centre is partnering with Sweaty Betty to host a giveaway, offering one lucky winner the chance to receive a Sweaty Betty running outfit worth up to £200. Full details on how to enter will be revealed on Meadowhall’s Instagram and Facebook pages ahead of the weekend.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said:“We’re excited to be partnering with Sweaty Betty to celebrate the Sheffield Half Marathon and support runners with these fantastic initiatives.

“Whether it’s a well-earned expert-led recovery session, the chance to win a premium outfit, or a special gift with purchase, we’re here to help everyone taking part celebrate their achievements.”

Carlie Jackson, Head of Stores at Sweaty Betty added:“At Sweaty Betty, we’re driven to inspire through fitness and beyond, which is why we’re celebrating everyone at the start line this weekend. And we can't wait to welcome all runners and supporters in-store for post-run rewards and recovery in the days after!”

To sign up for the recovery class, visit here.

For more information or to plan your day out at Meadowhall, visit the website.