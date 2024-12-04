Maltby Learning Trust spreads Christmas cheer through community giving and charitable initiatives

Maltby Learning Trust is demonstrating an extraordinary commitment to community support and charitable giving again this Christmas, showcasing the true spirit of the festive season across its seven academies in Rotherham and Doncaster.

Staff and students from across the Trust are taking part in a number of community and charity initiatives to make a positive impact on their local area.

One of the most significant community initiatives this year is the Christmas Hamper Project, which will see students designing and creating more than 80 unique hampers for vulnerable community members.

These creatively crafted hampers will be distributed to elderly individuals and care home residents.

Alongside the hamper project, the Trust is also running a Food Bank drive throughout December, collecting donations to support local families in need. This project reflects the Trust’s deep-rooted commitment to supporting the local community during challenging times.

The annual Shoe Box Appeal is also taking place to provide children who might not get a Christmas gift with a present to open on Christmas morning.

A festive Reindeer Dash is set to take place on Friday, 20 December, this fun run event will not only provide enjoyment for the children and young people but also raises funds for local charities.

David Sutton, Chief Executive Officer of Maltby Learning Trust, said: "Our Christmas activities go far beyond traditional school celebrations. We see this as an opportunity to teach our students the true value of community, compassion, and giving.

“By engaging our young people in these charitable initiatives, we're not just supporting those in need – we're helping to develop empathetic, socially conscious citizens who understand the importance of supporting their community."

The Trust's schools, including Ravenfield Primary Academy, Maltby Lilly Hall Academy, Maltby Redwood Academy, Maltby Manor Academy, Maltby Academy, Wath Academy, and Sir Thomas Wharton Academy, participate in a range of community-focused activities, demonstrating a collective commitment to making a positive impact.

Students have been enthusiastic participants, with one Year 7 student from Sir Thomas Wharton Academy, saying, "We love Christmas time at our academy, our teachers go the extra mile to make sure that it is special for us all. The academy is decorated and that makes you smile from the moment you arrive, we get a wonderful Christmas lunch and we take part in lots of amazing community and charitable events.”

For further information about Maltby Learning Trust visit www.maltbylearningtrust.com