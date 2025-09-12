Maintenance Team. Work Report, Wednesday 10 September 2025

Wednesday 10th September saw a morning of unpredictable weather however that did not deter three members of Doncaster Ramblers, one none member volunteer and the City of Doncaster Rights of Way Manager from turning out to for this month’s maintenance session on Doncaster footpaths and bridleways.

The planned session was in the Austerfield and Blaxton area and required the replacement of two marker posts. One of these was a post at the intersection of footpaths Austerfield 3 and 4 (What 3 Words location states.twins.severe)

and another was in position where the marker post needed re siting (What 3 Words location cookers.myths.locating). The digging this time was a little easier than in the sessions during July but was made difficult by the fact that both sites were on the edge off an existing gravel quarry meaning stoney ground had to be excavated by hand.

After the installation of the marker posts was completed, at the request of the rights of way manager vegetation clearance work was under taken on Austerfield 3. This is a bridleway and the trees were encroaching to head height restricting passage for horse riders. On completion of this work a decision was taken to halt work for the day because of the worsening weather conditions.

Just sizing up the job at hand

A total of ten-man hours was worked during this morning session. Maintenance work which was supposed to be carried out during this session on footpath Austerfield 1 and footpath Blaxton 1 will be completed at a later date.

Thanks to all who turned up to contribute to a good morning’s work

Stuart Twell