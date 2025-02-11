Love Island star goes back to school to promote mental health

Musical theatre performer and star of television’s Love Island Molly Marsh has praised her former school for its work supporting young people on a visit to champion mental health awareness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Molly returned to Trinity Academy, in Thorne, where she was a regular in school productions, as ambassador for Worth Unlimited Doncaster, taking part in a special meet and greet event as part of a series of activities held during National Children’s Mental Health Week.

Describing her visit as “heartwarming”, she said: “Stepping back into the building and meeting the incredible students was truly special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had the privilege of speaking with many young people who have been supported by the wonderful team at Worth Unlimited, a charity dedicated to early intervention and emotional well-being support for young people.

Molly Marsh with (L-R) Warren Chapman and Deacon Butler

“Hearing first hand how this support has been a lifeline for students facing overwhelming challenges reaffirmed just how vital this work is. Many shared how Worth Unlimited helped them find hope in moments of struggle, reminding me why I chose to be an ambassador for this incredible cause.”

Molly added: “I was also deeply moved by the dedication of the Trinity Academy staff, whose kindness and commitment to their students shine through in everything they do. Their support, alongside the work of Worth Unlimited, creates a safe and nurturing space for young people to be heard, valued, and empowered. I’m so proud to stand with a charity – and a school – that makes such a meaningful difference.”

Trinity Academy principal Victoria Gibson said: “Despite her busy calendar, Molly dedicated her time to support Trinity Academy’s younger students by sharing her personal journey and discussing the importance of mental health and well-being.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Her return underscores her commitment to empowering the next generation and highlights the remarkable work that Worth Unlimited is championing not only at Trinity Academy but also in other schools across Doncaster.

Molly Marsh (centre) with Isabelle Cawkwell (left) and Sophie Goodwin (right)

“Trinity Academy is extremely proud of Molly’s contributions and the ongoing efforts by Worth Unlimited to create a nurturing atmosphere for mental health awareness.”

During the event, Worth Mentors Charlotte and Carol, who collaborate closely with the school’s pastoral and learning mentor teams, engaged with students in an open dialogue about mental health and well-being.

Mrs Gibson added: “The session provided a welcoming environment for students to candidly express their views and experiences, reinforcing the academy’s commitment to fostering a supportive community

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

.“The initiative has proven to be a valuable platform for sharing insights, encouraging positive conversations, and strengthening the bond between past and present members of the Trinity community.”

A spokesperson for Worth Unlimited Doncaster added: “For the past 13 years, our charity has been dedicated to supporting primary and secondary schools across Doncaster, providing vital one-to-one mentoring for young people facing challenges with their confidence and self-esteem. This essential support helps them stay engaged in education and reach their full potential.

“With the UK facing a growing mental health crisis, early intervention has never been more important. At Worth Unlimited, we are committed to breaking down barriers before they become overwhelming, offering young people the guidance they need to navigate difficult times.”

In the past year alone, the charity has supported 290 young people, their families, schools and the wider community.Anyone interested in getting involved can contact the charity via [email protected].