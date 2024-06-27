Looking after your eyes in the summer months - top tips and holiday packing checklist

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Now that summer had finally arrived and the school holidays are nearly upon us, attention is turning to time spent outside and travelling abroad. Sun, sand and sea is a winning combination during the summer months and especially on holiday, but the warmer months can also be a time of stress for our eyes and failing to protect them can lead to infection and injury.

“Our eyes work hard all year round but they have a particularly tough time in the summer, dealing with bright sunshine that can cause UV burns and uncomfortable dryness due to hot, sleepless nights” says Dr Amir Hamid from Optegra Eye Clinic Sheffield. “But with a little knowledge and care, it’s easy to prevent these problems whilst taking care of our eyes.”

So what actions can we take to help protect our precious peepers, both at home and away? Dr Hamid suggests the following:

· Soothe dry, uncomfortable eyes with hydrating over-the-counter drops, which act as a lubricant. If the pollen count is particularly high, you should consider closing the doors and windows at home.

· Create a good sleep environment to give yourself the best possible chance of a perfect night’s sleep. Whilst sleeping, your eyes regenerate from the wear and tear of daily use, so we need that rest to reset everything for the next day. The ideal temperature for a bedroom is 18.5C, so do your best to cool it down. Open a window and the door to the room, and invest in a good fan. Swapping synthetic pyjamas for breathable cotton, and a heavy duvet for a single sheet can help too.

· Wear suitable sunglasses with proper UV protection to avoid thermal burn. Prolonged exposure to UV light can cause changes to the lens and back of the eye, so UV protection is as important for your eyes as it is for your skin. When choosing a pair of sunglasses, look for a label, sticker or description saying ‘100% UV protection’, ‘UV400’ or similar. It’s worth spending a little more on them for the sake of your eyes.

· Clean sandy eyes with a sterile solution – take a small bottle on holiday with you inside your regular first aid kit. Sand can easily blow into your eyes whilst on the beach and it can scratch the surface with the potential for infection, so it’s important to deal with it quickly. Avoid using salt water or tap water to rinse eyes as this could make it worse.

· Remember to take your contact lenses out before swimming and go without if you can. This is because there is a parasite called acanthamoeba which is present in pools, the sea and hot tubs. This parasite causes an infection on the clear part of the eye, the cornea, and contact lenses are the perfect incubation medium. Wear prescription goggles and if you feel something amiss, seek medical attention quickly.

Most people are aware of the damage that UV radiation can cause to the skin. However, over- exposure to UV radiation is one of the risk factors associated with eye conditions such as cataract, corneal problems and even macular degeneration. So it’s really important to protect your eyes too.

Off on holiday? Our packing checklist will help to make sure your eyes are safe and cool too:

Good quality UV 400 sunglasses

Wide brimmed sun hat

Sterile eye solution to bathe sandy eyes

Eye drops to combat dry conditions on the plane

Light cotton pyjamas to aid sleep

Prescription goggles

Portable fan to stay cool