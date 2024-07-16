Local Trust hosts celebration event for recent learner graduates

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Colleagues at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) recently hosted a celebration event for the Trust's latest cohort of students.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by the Education Team at DBTH, the event honoured those who had recently completed vocational education programmes, ranging from entry-level to Level 7 apprenticeships.

As a teaching hospital, the Trust offers a variety of vocational education opportunities, including Level 2 English and Maths, the Care Certificate, and apprenticeships in various specialities such as nursing, administration, clerical work, leadership, and allied health professions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of its commitment as an anchor employer within South Yorkshire and North Nottinghamshire, the Trust supports individuals at every stage, from beginners starting their education journey to experienced professionals seeking continuous development.

Graduate learners at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospital

Building on last year's inaugural success, this event served as an alternative to traditional graduation ceremonies, acknowledging the hard work, dedication, and commitment of students at the Trust.

Held in late June at Doncaster Royal Infirmary’s Lecture Theatre, each successful participant received a unique badge and certificate highlighting their achievements. Attendees enjoyed refreshments, conversations with colleagues and managers who supported them during their studies, and photo opportunities.

The event was also attended by the Trust’s Director of Education and Research, Professor Sam Debbage, Associate Chief Nurse for Safe Staffing, Kirsty Clarke, and Head of Education for Widening Participation, Kelly Turkhud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the event, Sam said: “On behalf of everyone at the Trust, I congratulate colleagues who have completed a programme of education and commend them for their hard work.

Graduate learners at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospital

"It’s such a privilege to celebrate each individual and their accomplishments, hear their stories, and have them be a part of Team DBTH. I hope they all have a long and happy career with us, and we can’t wait to see what they do next!”

The Vocational Education Team at the Trust offers a range of learning opportunities at DBTH. From apprenticeships to work experience, there is something to suit everyone's skills, passions, and ambitions.

To find out more about the opportunities available at DBTH, contact the team at [email protected]