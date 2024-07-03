Local Trust celebrates apprenticeship graduates in collaboration with regional Apprentice Network

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To celebrate ‘Learning at Work Week’ Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH), in collaboration with the Yorkshire and Humber Apprenticeship Ambassador Network (YHAAN), presented apprentice graduation boxes to congratulate recent graduates.

Throughout ‘Learning at Work Week’, which took place in May, colleagues visited randomly selected apprentices who had recently completed their apprenticeship to gift them a graduation box.

Amongst other goodies, each graduation box contained a YHAAN branded water bottle, notebook, power bank charger and a congratulatory note from the network.

Louise Martin, a colleague who recently completed a Trainee Assistant Practitioner Higher Apprenticeship, incorporating a Foundation Degree, is now working within the Orthopedic Theatre at Doncaster Royal Infirmary as an Assistant Practitioner.

She had this to say about her experience: “Working as an apprentice Assistant Practitioner has been an incredibly rewarding experience. I've had the chance to do what I love and work with some amazing, experienced people who have shared their wisdom and guidance with me. Their mentorship has helped me grow so much as a professional. This opportunity has really helped me realise my full potential.”

Speaking about the initiative, Professor Sam Debbage, Director of Education and Research, said: “We’re pleased to have this chance to recognise and celebrate our apprentices and their incredible hard work and achievements.

“Apprentices are vital to DBTH. They help us grow our workforce and open up career opportunities for our local community. On behalf of the Trust, I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to YHAAN for allowing us to showcase the fantastic contributions of our apprentices.”

Over 4.2% of the DBTH workforce is currently enrolled on an apprenticeship. With the introduction of new roles and more opportunities for people to step into careers in health and care, apprenticeships at DBTH are accessible across more than 40 of the 250 different career pathways available at the Trust.

These apprenticeships encompass clinical and non-clinical roles including apprenticeships in Business and Administration, Pharmacy, Plumbing and becomming a Nurse Associate, reflecting our commitment to providing a wide array of career pathways to cater to diverse interests and aspirations.