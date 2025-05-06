Local swim school celebrates milestone with special initiative

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local swim school, Puddle Ducks Doncaster & South Humberside are celebrating their 11th successful year in business, with a special initiative for 11 deserving children.

Led by owner, Nicola Codd, the business has grown to considerable success and popularity over the last 11 years, now with 25 employees and teaching over 700 children across 13 pools.

Nicola commented: “We know how expensive things are for families right now, so to say thank you to our community and to give back to local families who might benefit from a little extra support, we are offering six months of swimming lessons for free to 11 deserving children”.

Nicola continued: “Perhaps they’re in need of financial support or just have an inspiring story, either way we’re hoping that the recipients will truly benefit and enjoy their lessons with us. A huge thank you to everyone in our community who has nominated and shown their support for this initiative and our swim school throughout the last 11 years”.

Owner of Puddle Ducks Doncaster & South Humberside, Nicola Codd

Puddle Ducks Doncaster and South Humberside takes an innovative approach to swimming, employing highly trained teachers who can identify a child’s level of ability and adapt lessons and activities accordingly. Puddle Ducks also has small class sizes and incorporates rhyme and movement based on extensive child development research. Through these techniques, they can nurture confidence and encourage natural swimming ability.

For more information on Puddle Ducks Doncaster & South Humberside and where they swim, call 01302 578 001 or visit the website.