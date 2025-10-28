Local hospitals set to celebrate annual Star Awards

Health professionals from Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) will head to the Doncaster Dome next week for one of the highlights of the Trust's year – the annual Star Awards.

The much-anticipated event will bring together more than 400 colleagues from across the organisation to celebrate the people, teams and projects that make an exceptional difference every day. From unsung heroes to passionate fundraisers, and from those driving innovation and sustainability to colleagues delivering outstanding care, the awards recognise the very best of DBTH.

Winners will be revealed at the ceremony on Thursday 6 November, marking an evening of celebration, recognition and appreciation for the hard work and dedication shown by colleagues across all areas of the Trust.

Suzy Brain England OBE, Chair of the Board, said: “I am delighted that next week we will gather to recognise the colleagues whose commitment, compassion and innovation make a real difference to the lives of our patients and the strength of our services.

"Our Star Awards are about more than trophies: They are a moment to shine a light on excellence, to say thank you, and to inspire everyone that their contribution matters.”

This year’s shortlist spans all areas of the Trust, featuring clinical and non-clinical teams, fundraisers, learners, sustainability champions and more. Categories include Unsung Hero, Change Champion, Fundraising Champion, Team Spirit, Health Equality Champion, Medical and Clinical Team of the Year, Corporate and Non-Clinical Team of the Year, Sustainability Champion, Teaching Hospital Award, Learner of the Year, Patient Champion and Star of the Year.

Among the nominees are colleagues and teams such as the Community Midwifery Team, Rehab 1 Therapy Team, Grounds and Gardens Team, Diabetic Eye Screening Team, and the Mexborough Elective Orthopaedic Centre of Excellence, all recognised for their dedication and contribution to patient care and service improvement.

The Star Awards are made possible thanks to the generosity of local sponsors and partners, as well as funding from proceeds of the Trust’s internal Staff Lottery, which supports activities and initiatives that benefit colleagues and patients across DBTH.

Suzy added: “This year’s celebration will be particularly special for me, as it will be my final Star Awards before I depart the Trust after nine years as Chair. It has been an immense privilege to serve this organisation and witness the incredible commitment of our colleagues. The Star Awards capture the very best of who we are – caring, dedicated and proud to serve our communities. Good luck to all of our nominees.”

The full shortlist can be viewed here: www.dbth.nhs.uk/news/dbth-star-awards-2025-the-shortlist/