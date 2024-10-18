Local hospitals mark World Menopause Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

To mark World Menopause Day 2024, colleagues at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) have hosted a series of events aimed at supporting staff and tackling previously held taboos around menopause, with continued efforts planned beyond the day itself.

With around 80% of the workforce at DBTH made up of women, reflecting the wider NHS where 1 million out of 1.3 million staff members are female, and approximately one-fifth of this group aged 45 to 54, support for menopause has become a key part of the Trust’s efforts to foster an inclusive and comfortable working environment.

As an accredited Menopause Friendly Employer since last year, DBTH’s Health and Wellbeing and Occupational Health teams have consistently introduced new services to support colleagues through this important life transition.

Menopause usually begins when hormone levels start to decline, though perimenopause — the stage where symptoms appear before periods stop — can occur earlier. As the menstrual cycle changes and ovarian follicular function (egg release) decreases, menopause affects each person differently, and symptoms can become debilitating without the right support.

Aurora staff providing hand massages at the event in the Education Centre this week.

Common symptoms such as insomnia, hot flushes, and difficulties with concentration and memory can make working in a busy healthcare environment particularly challenging.

To combat the effects of menopause, and make the workplace more accommodating and supportive for menopausal colleagues, DBTH and the South Yorkshire Integrated Care System have provided frequent live talks and events since last year under 'MenoYOU'.

These sessions address various aspects of menopause, including anxiety, brain fog, emotional changes, personal impacts, hormone therapies, and more. Previous events have featured menopause advocacy courses and guest speakers discussing its connection to other conditions like endometriosis. Additionally, clinics have been held by Occupational Health Nurse Advisors across all hospital sites, along with webinars from The Sleep Charity focusing on managing sleep issues and insomnia during menopause.

Beyond one-off events, the Occupational Health teams at DBTH hold regular clinics where colleagues can talk with each other and trained menopause advocates from Henpicked. These teams are always available for more in-depth discussions and can direct staff to support services like Vivup. The Health and Wellbeing team also offers monthly training sessions to ensure staff and managers have the knowledge to support themselves and others.

Resources surrounding menopause topics are available in the staff library at DRI.

Zoe Lintin, Chief People Officer at DBTH, said: "October is such an important month for our Trust. With both Speak Up Month and World Menopause Day taking place, our colleagues voices matter more than ever, and we encourage every colleague to use the support available to take the burden off during the natural stage of menopause in women's lives."

"We endeavour to support our people with any personal or health problems, and believe that our events and clinics will help to increase understanding and support menopause in the workplace."

Menopause support at DBTH is part of a broader, ongoing commitment from the Health and Wellbeing and Occupational Health teams to enhance colleague wellbeing, both now and in the future. This type of support is a key pillar in the Trust's recently launched People Strategy, as well as the DBTH Way, which outlines expected behaviours for colleagues across the organisation.