Local children’s autism charity celebrates award nomination and recognition

Although the group did not take home the top prize, members say they already feel like winners after being hand-picked from 87,000 nominations and reaching the final eight charities nationwide for their outstanding contributions.

“To even be recognised alongside such incredible charities and organisations is something we are so proud of — especially as we are less than a year old as a group,” said Lauren Platts. “Our mission has always been to help young autistic and SEN children and their families reach their fullest potential and improve their quality of life, and this nomination shows that others can see the passion and impact behind what we do.”

The prestigious awards ceremony brought together some of the UK’s most inspiring and impactful organisations, offering Little Rainbows Doncaster the chance to share ideas and explore new collaborations to further support the neurodiverse community.

The charity extends heartfelt thanks to the Doncaster families who voted in their hundreds to help push the group to the finals. As parents of children with special educational needs, the group’s founders and volunteers dedicate their time, energy, and lived experience to improving awareness, challenging public perceptions, and providing community-led support.

Special recognition was given to Danielle and Lauren, who attended the ceremony on behalf of the group. The rest of the team, unable to attend due to family commitments, praised them for “representing us brilliantly and making us proud.”

The charity also expressed gratitude to its dedicated team of volunteers — including Danielle for her outstanding work in raising awareness of autistic women and girls, and Lauren, Toni, Brad, Chantelle, and both Laurens for their ongoing commitment and countless hours of support.

"While we may not have left with a trophy, we left with pride, inspiration, and renewed energy to keep making a difference for our community," the group said.

