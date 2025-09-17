Local charity joins national campaign for young people

Doncaster Housing for Young People joins new national campaign to support young people through supported lodgings This autumn, Doncaster Housing for Young People (DHYP) will take part in a brand-new national awareness campaign called National Supported Lodgings Week, taking place from 9 to 16 November 2025.

The campaign aims to raise awareness of Supported Lodgings – a vital but often overlooked option for young people aged 16+ who cannot live with their birth families. In Supported Lodgings, a young person lives in the home of a host who provides not just a room, but also emotional support, encouragement and the presence of a trusted adult.

Supported Lodgings plays a crucial role in providing safe, stable accommodation for young people – particularly those who are in or leaving care, separated migrant children, or those at risk of homelessness. Despite its growing use and significant impact, Supported Lodgings remain largely unknown. This lack of awareness makes it more difficult to recruit hosts and may mean young people are less likely to see it as a viable or welcoming option.

“Supporting a young person in my home is very rewarding and helps that young person to develop and learn new skills to move on to a better more stable life" – Pat, Current Host.

Throughout November, DHYP will be sharing real stories, short videos and opportunities to get involved across their social media. The campaign will highlight the unique role hosts can play and encourage more people to consider whether they could open their home to a young person.

Doncaster Housing for Young People invites members of the community in Doncaster to learn more and consider getting involved. For more information, visit https://hostthefuture.net or https://www.dhyp.org.uk/what-we-do/supported-lodgings/