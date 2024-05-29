Local Amazon teams raise £9,000 for Doncaster School for the Deaf

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Teams from three Amazon locations LAB4, LAB2 and DDN1 in Doncaster have raised a whopping £9000 for Doncaster School for the Deaf.

The money raised will go towards the school's playground improvement project. This important funding will go towards the project which will see the playground resurfaced and a new playground cover installed, enhancing the outdoor space for the pupils.

The total cost of the playground resurfacing is £12,115, making Amazon's contribution a major step towards realizing this important upgrade.

Becca Lynch, fundraiser for Doncaster Deaf Trust said: “We are extremely grateful to the teams at Amazon for their support.

Staff and pupils at Doncaster School for the Deaf with representatives from Amazon

“Their fundraising efforts will make a big difference to pupils at the school now and for years to come. The improved playground will provide a more enjoyable environment for the children, fostering their physical and social development.

“We are now just £3115 short of our total and would love to hear from any local businesses or group who can help us to reach this total.”

Doncaster School for the Deaf, established in 1829, is one of the oldest Deaf schools in the country, offering specialised education to Deaf pupils aged 4 to 19 years from across the region. The school is committed to providing full and equal access to education, enabling students to gain the confidence and skills they need for their future.

The school has a residential space, Dickson House Children’s Home which provides residential care 52 weeks of the year for pupils needing weekly or term-time accommodation. This home-from-home environment ensures that children can access the education and support they need while living close to the school.

Jane Goodman, head at Doncaster School for the Deaf said: “We are incredibly thankful for the support from the local Amazon teams. This donation brings us closer to our goal of creating a better playground for our pupils. A well-maintained outdoor space is crucial for the children’s overall development, allowing them to engage in physical activities and socialise with their peers.”