Landmark brownfield development underway in Doncaster

One of the UK’s largest brownfield redevelopment projects is now underway as multi-disciplinary consultancy Pick Everard supports on Doncaster’s vast waterfront remediation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located on Chappell Drive, the project will see the complete transformation and redevelopment of 22 acres of land.

The site, which is earmarked for future redevelopment, is directly adjacent to both the River Don and city centre. Once complete, the large-scale regeneration will be ‘more viable for future development’ according to planning officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site was previously underutilised despite its prime location in the city, with only several small car parks, industrial units, a scrapyard, and pumping station located there. The nature of its prior uses and its proximity to the River Don requires thorough and extensive remediation of the site.

The site totals 22 acres

Nick Mooney, associate in project management at Pick Everard, said: “The initial stages of this project have commenced for what will be a landmark project in the UK. This is the first step that will eventually see the area completely transformed and ready for future development.

“Previously, the site was used as a cattle market and gas works, which have posed some unique considerations and required essential remediation. Our team is fully equipped with the expertise and experience needed to support delivery of each stage of the project to a high standard.

“We’re collaborating closely with the City of Doncaster Council to bring its unique vision to life and become a leading example of regeneration in the North of England.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster Waterfront Remediation is being delivered by City of Doncaster Council and is part-funded by the UK Government and South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.

Doncaster's Waterfront is being redeveloped.

Ros Jones, mayor of Doncaster, said: "Doncaster Waterfront has been earmarked as a site for development and investment into Doncaster. It is a site with a huge amount of potential – especially as it is part of one of the biggest brownfield sites in an urban centre in the North of England. The development of Doncaster Waterfront will support the wider regeneration of our city centre.

“With 22 acres of land and easy access to the city centre, Doncaster markets, rail network and establishments such as the colleges and the civic and cultural quarter, it is an incredibly important strategic site to the city.

"This is another element of our current city centre redevelopment programme, continuing our work to create a modern, revamped and safer city centre right through 2025 and beyond."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pick Everard, operating through Perfect Circle and accelerated under the SCAPE Consultancy Framework – Built Environment, has been appointed to deliver project management, cost management, quantity surveying, civil engineering, health and safety and environmental services, as well as technical support throughout construction alongside main contractor Keltbray. The completion date is provisionally set for early 2026.

For more information on Pick Everard’s services, head to https://www.pickeverard.co.uk/