Lakeside’s grotto donation a belated festive gift for Yorkshire Wildlife Park charity

Donations from December’s Santa’s Grotto at Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping have raised almost £3,000 for The WildLife Foundation at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

The funds, contributed by customers in lieu of an entrance fee for the igloo grotto experience, totalled £2,963.02 and were presented by Lakeside Village to the team at Yorkshire Wildlife Park earlier this week where they will be used to support animal welfare projects.

Abby Chandler, deputy centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “We’re really pleased with the amount raised by our generous customers over the festive period.

“It’s fantastic to know the money donated through our igloo Grotto experience will have a direct impact on the amazing work of the WildLife Foundation and our partners at Yorkshire Wildlife Park both now and in the future.”

Abby Chandler of Lakeside Village and Cheryl William, director of Yorkshire Wildlife Park and CEO of the WildLife Foundation.

The WildLife Foundation supports animal welfare and wildlife projects around the world and is based at Yorkshire Wildlife Park - a walk-through animal adventure, based in Auckley, Doncaster, with conservation at its heart.

Cheryl Williams, director of Yorkshire Wildlife Park and CEO of the WildLife Foundation, said: “Our latest collaboration with Lakeside Village for their Winter Wonderland Experience and grotto meant we could raise vital funds for the WildLife Foundation, supporting animal welfare and conservation while also creating magical memories for customers of all ages.

“As the Grotto featured an Arctic vista complete with Polar Bears then these funds will help specifically towards our work with Polar Bears International on several projects helping the protection and conservation of wild polar bears.”

