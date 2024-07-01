Lakeside Village to be battleground for Yorkshire’s strongest!
After the success of last year’s first Yorkshire’s Strongest Man at Lakeside, event organiser Man Beast has announced this year will see a Man Beast Yorkshire’s Strongest woman competition as well, for the first time.
Competitors will gather on the lawned area in front of M&S Outlet at 10am on Saturday, July 27, for a series of gruelling events including deadlifts, yoke carries and sandbag lifts.
There will be a total of four categories – three for men: a Novice section for beginners, Under 105kg (16.6 stone) in bodyweight, and the main Open category, with no bodyweight limit; and the new Women’s class.
Each category will have a maximum of 10 competitors, with details of the line up to be announced soon.
Last year’s event saw Scott Maw from Sheffield crowned Yorkshire’s Strongest Man, with Adam Groundrill winning the Under 105kg category, and Aiden Barker being named Novice champion.
Referees for the day will be Sheffield’s Paul Smith, reigning three-time winner of the UK Strongest Man, and Man Beast events director and two-time world record holder Mark Anglesea, from Rotherham.
Abby Chandler, Lakeside Village’s deputy centre manager, said: “Last year’s event was a huge hit, and we are excited to see this year’s contestants take on the challenges. It’s fantastic to see Man Beast add a women’s category to the event, and we can’t wait to see battle commence. The event is free to attend, and spectators and shoppers will have the opportunity to meet the athletes and pose for selfies too.”
Winners on the day will receive trophies and prizes from podium sponsor SBD Apparel, of Rotherham, the market leader in supports, clothing, and accessories for strength and fitness.
Andy Picken, founder of event organiser Man Beast, said: “Last year’s event was a great success at Lakeside Village. It is a wonderful setting, for both competitors and spectators, and it was an easy decision to return for this year’s contest. We have another superb field lined up for each category and it promises to be an action-packed day, so join us as we find out who are Yorkshire’s strongest!”
