Lakeside Village launches ‘Under the Sea’ crazy golf and family trail

Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping is set to make a splash with the launch of its brand-new Rocky Reefs Crazy Golf and Village Green, bringing an exciting ‘Under the Sea’ adventure to Doncaster from May to September 2025.

Located in the heart of Lakeside Village, the new 9-hole Rocky Reefs Crazy Golf course opened on 24 May, just in time for families to enjoy during the school holidays. Open daily from 10am to 5pm, the course promises fun for all ages, with vibrant underwater-themed obstacles and interactive features.

Abby Chandler, deputy centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “We’re thrilled to unveil our Under the Sea-themed Rocky Reefs Crazy Golf and Village Green, a brand-new experience for 2025.”

The Rocky Reefs Crazy Golf Course is now open at Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping until September 2025

In addition to the crazy golf, young visitors can embark on an Under the Sea Trail, searching for characters including a Diver, Clown Fish, Neptune, Great White Shark, Humpback Whale, and Dolphin hidden throughout the centre. Children who collect all the letters from the themed displays and solve the sea-themed puzzle will have the chance to win weekly prizes.

“Our Under the Sea theme highlights the importance of recycling and the impact of plastic waste on marine life,” added Abby. “We hope to inspire our visitors to help protect our oceans while having fun.”

For more information about the Rocky Reefs Crazy Golf, the Under the Sea Trail, and other family-friendly events, visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk.