Lakeside Village flushed with success at Loo of the Year Awards

Lakeside Village has received a Diamond accreditation, the highest possible accolade at the 2025 Loo of the Year Awards.

Doncaster’s leading shopping outlet followed up last year’s success – when it received two Platinum Plus accreditations – with the Diamond award for the overall quality of its toilets, along with a Platinum Plus award for its changing places facility.

Representatives from Lakeside Village received the accreditations at the Loo of the Year Awards night at the National Conference Centre in Birmingham.

Lyndsey Parry, centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “We are so proud of our facilities and achieving the Diamond award is testament to the fantastic job carried out every day by our cleaning team, which is supplied and managed by Aston Services Group. To also retain the Platinum Plus standard for our Changing Places facility is fantastic for us all.

Lyndsey Parry (middle), centre manager at Lakeside Village, joins members of the centre’s cleaning team to celebrate their success at the Loo of the Year awards.

“We have invested heavily in our toilet, changing places, and baby changing facilities and the team rightly takes a lot of pride in its work. It is such an important, yet often overlooked, aspect of what visitors look for in a shopping centre, where they may be spending several hours. My thanks to everyone from our team who has played their part in winning this highest accreditation and a double award.”

Owned and run independently, the Loo of the Year Awards were launched in 1987 to recognise the need for ‘away from home’ washrooms to have the highest levels in accessibility, hygiene, repair, and facilities.

All entries receive a grading; Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Platinum Plus or Diamond following an unannounced visit by a fully trained and authorised Loo of the Year Awards inspector.

The Awards are now established as the benchmark of washroom provision and compliance with national standards. Each entry is assessed against established judging criteria, covering both male and female facilities, as well as any baby changing, accessible, Changing Places, Space to Change or Hygiene Room facilities.