Lakeside village and club Doncaster teamed up for September litter pick

Staff from Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping in Doncaster rolled up their sleeves to help clean up the local area collecting 20 bin bags full of litter, alongside colleagues from Club Doncaster and Club Doncaster Foundation.

The September litter pick, which took place on September 9, is part of Lakeside Village’s ongoing commitment to environmental responsibility and community engagement. The team regularly organises clean-up events throughout the year to help keep the local area tidy and raise awareness about the importance of reducing litter.

Lyndsey Parry, centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “Litter-picking is a simple but powerful way to make a visible difference to our environment. We’re proud to continue our efforts and were pleased to be joined by Club Doncaster and Club Doncaster Foundation this time around. It’s great to see local organisations coming together to support our community.”

Shaun Lockwood, chief operating officer at Club Doncaster, added: “We’re really pleased to be supporting this initiative alongside Lakeside Village. It’s important that we all consider our environmental impact and take steps to reduce it. Working in partnership like this is a great way to show what can be achieved when we come together. We’d also like to urge the general public to make use of the waste and recycling facilities available to them, every small action helps.”

For more information about Lakeside Village, visit: www.lakeside-village.co.uk