Keepmoat reveals plans to deliver £40 million investment at disused land in Doncaster

Top 10 UK housebuilder, Keepmoat, has revealed its plans to create 310 new homes in Doncaster, following the successful acquisition of a dual parcel of land on Herald Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keepmoat purchased the land from Doncaster Council as part of its wider aim to create more homes for the area and will work in partnership with other developers to deliver a range of high-quality, multi-tenure houses.

Of the 310 new homes to be built, 132 houses will be delivered on the acquired southern parcel of land on the development, with 30 being sold as affordable housing for delivery by Yorkshire Housing, Doncaster Council and Highstone Homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The further 178 homes are planned to be delivered by the top 10 housebuilder on the northern parcel of land on the same site, which is currently subject to planning via the council.

Your World

Daniel Crew, Managing Director at Keepmoat Yorkshire East, said: “It has been brilliant to complete the deal with the council and acquire the new land within the Yorkshire East region.

“The development is located just four miles from Doncaster town centre and is in easy reach of Thorne, Scunthorpe and Sheffield, which is an ideal location for those commuting to work.

“We’re looking forward to working alongside our partners to deliver new homes in Doncaster, as we continue to build on our successful partnerships in the region to provide new homes for local people while transforming disused land into a desirable, thriving community to enjoy in years to come.”

Glyn Jones, Deputy Mayor and Portfolio Holder for Housing and Business, commented: “A lot of hard work has gone into increasing the open space and habitat provision for this housing development, above and beyond the normal standards. This will make it a great place to live and I’m very pleased to see this housing development commence on site”

Keepmoat is a top 10 UK partnership homebuilder with a track-record of delivering quality homes in regions across the UK. To date, Keepmoat has built over 35,000 homes, transforming brownfield sites into thriving new communities.

For more information, please visit www.keepmoat.com.