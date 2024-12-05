Keep or rearrange your hospital appointments this December

Health professionals at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) are encouraging local residents to keep or rearrange their hospital appointments as we approach the busy festive season and Christmas period.

In the last financial year, the Trust conducted around half a million outpatient appointments across its three sites, as well as off-site clinics, an increase of around 30,000 compared to the year prior.

Dr Nick Mallaband, Acting Executive Medical Director at DBTH, said: “We understand that the Christmas season can be a hectic time for everyone, but it’s crucial to prioritise your health.

"If you have an appointment with us, please make every effort to attend. If you need to rearrange, do so as soon as possible so that we can allocate this time to another patient.”

For patients attending Doncaster Royal Infirmary, please consider making use of the park and ride service. Buses run regularly to and from the park and ride and the hospital, providing a free, convenient service with access for wheelchair users.

This service is an excellent way to ease congestion and ensure smoother access to the hospital during this busy period.

Individuals who have provided a private mobile phone number and email will receive information about their appointments via email and/or text messages from 07860 039 092, which provides access to the Patient Portal, supported by DrDoctor.

To ensure these messages are easily recognisable, the Trust recommends saving this number as a contact in your mobile device’s address book.

It is important to note that messages from 07860 039 092 are not phishing attempts; they contain vital information about your appointment.

In addition to the Patient Portal, the Trust also uses the NHS App, available on iOS and Android, enabling you to view, manage, and rearrange your appointments with ease. Download the app from your device’s app store and follow the instructions to set up your account.

For those without a mobile phone number on record, paper letters and correspondence will continue to be sent. Individuals can also give consent for a family member or carer to manage digital correspondence on their behalf by providing their private email address and telephone/mobile number, along with obtaining their consent.

Dr Mallaband added: “Timely communication and keeping your appointments help us to deliver the best possible care. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding.”

Individuals can rearrange or cancel their appointment by accessing the patient portal, using the NHS App, emailing [email protected], or calling 01302 642500.

For more information about your appointment at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, visit:https://www.dbth.nhs.uk/patients-visitors/changing-or-cancelling-your-appointments/