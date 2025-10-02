JTL launches new CPD training offer with first courses at South Yorkshire Training Centre

JTL, one of the UK’s leading apprenticeship providers in the building services engineering sector, has officially launched Powering Progress, its new professional training offer designed to support electricians beyond their apprenticeships.

The initiative marks a significant step in expanding JTL’s provision to include Continued Professional Development (CPD) courses, helping to strengthen relationships with employers and ensure that electricians remain a long-term asset to their businesses, in South Yorkshire and beyond.

The first pilot courses will be delivered this Autumn at JTL’s South Yorkshire Training Centre, with places now available to book.

Courses launching include:

18th Edition (C&G 2382-22) – a three-day classroom-based course with an online multiple-choice exam, covering the IET Wiring Regulations. This is a mandatory requirement for Competent Persons Schemes such as NICEIC and NAPIT, and is suitable both for newly qualified apprentices and practicing electricians needing to update their knowledge.

Inspection & Testing (C&G 2391-52) – a five-day course with a two-hour practical assessment. Covering both Initial Verification and Periodic Inspection & Testing, this qualification is essential for those aiming to become an NICEIC Qualified Supervisor or carry out EICRs.

Delivered by expert tutors at JTL’s state-of-the-art South Yorkshire centre, these new courses are designed to help electricians remain compliant, confident, and career-ready – qualities that employers are looking for as they invest in developing their workforce.

Chris Claydon, Chief Executive of JTL, said: “JTL has been a trusted training provider for over 30 years, supporting thousands of apprentices into the industry. With Powering Progress, we are now extending that support throughout an electrician’s career. By introducing CPD courses, we can help professionals keep pace with industry standards and give employers confidence that their teams are equipped with the very latest skills.”