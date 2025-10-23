Join St John Ambulance – Become an Emergency Responder! Now recruiting across South and West Yorkshire – apply today!

Do you have the courage, compassion, and commitment to make a real difference in your community?

We’re looking for Emergency Responders – volunteers trained in advanced first aid and life-saving care – to support patients at events and in times of emergency.

Vacancies are available in:

Leeds, Bradford, Sheffield, Rotherham, Doncaster, Barnsley

Doncaster and Barnsley

As an Emergency Responder, you’ll:

Deliver first aid and advanced life-saving treatment

Work alongside ambulance services and other responders

Reassure and support people in their most vulnerable moments

Represent St John Ambulance at major events and within your local community

Commitment: over 100 hours per year

St John Ambulance volunteers

Training provided: full Emergency Responder course, safeguarding, and induction

Uniform & expenses provided

As an Emergency Responder, you will be there in the moments that matter. You may be offering reassurance and minor treatment or contributing to a team that saves a life. From foreseeable to unexpected emergencies, you will exercise the capability to relieve sickness, distress and suffering and send patients onwards to the safety of their homes or further treatment. You will make the difference between panic and relief, between pain and comfort, between lives lost and lives saved.

If you can stay calm under pressure, communicate with compassion, and want to be there in the moments that matter — this could be you.

To find out what happens next, contact: [email protected]