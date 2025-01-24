Joan Andrews 100th Birthday!
This fantastic woman turns 100 on the 28th of January, so loved by family and friends and we all wanted to wish her the happiest birthday.
Happy Birthday to Joan, an incredibly loved Mother, Auntie, Great Auntie, and friend.
Attending the High Court in her early twenties to fight for working women's rights, being lady Captain at Hickleton Golf Club, and volunteering at Owston Park Primary School to listen to the children read have impacted lives more than you can imagine.
We are all extremely thankful for everything you have done for us, Happy Birthday and we love you!