Ison Harrison Solicitors sponsor this year’s Sing and Sign t-shirts

Ison Harrison Solicitors, The Yorkshire Law Firm, are sponsoring darts’ Sing and Sign event this year. darts is incredibly grateful for Ison Harrison’s generosity and looks forward to many more collaborations. The children involved will be proud to stand on stage in their t-shirts, celebrating their musical achievements and hard work.

At Ison Harrison, we believe in fostering connections and breaking down barriers. The Sign and Sign event celebrates creativity and self-expression, values that resonate deeply with our mission to empower individuals and build stronger, more inclusive communities.

By supporting Sing and Sign, we’re proudly contributing to a shared vision of connection, belonging and opportunity for all.

-Jack Kershaw, Marketing Executive, Ison Harrison Solicitors

darts artist sign as children sing as part of Sing and Sign 2024. A microphone is extended to one pupil and she smiles - beaming with joy.

Every year, darts and Doncaster Music Service collaboratively run large-scale singing events for Doncaster’s children and young people. The two non-profit organisations are joint lead partners for Doncaster Music, whose aim is to provide high quality music making opportunities that are accessible for all children and young people across the borough.

Sing and Sign sees Doncaster’s Special Schools come together to sing original songs that the pupils have created in school, alongside using Makaton to aid understanding and communication for everyone involved in the event. Hosted at Doncaster College, this event brings creativity centre stage as these children unlock the joy and confidence that only music performance can.

In taking part, the children work with professional musicians, performing the songs they wrote, with a live band and professional lighting, on a professional stage. These events are about opportunity and aspiration, giving children the chance to take part in something professional, unique and inspiring. It is a privilege to deliver.

Sponsoring a darts programme is a fantastic opportunity for Doncaster businesses to show their support for children and young people in the local area, attracting new clients and boosting reputation, whilst giving back to the community.

More information about darts and Sing and Sign can be found at https://wearedarts.org.uk. If you are interested in working with darts, contact Grace Sansom: [email protected] or 01302 493995.