Iconic Holmfirth café business goes up for sale

A unique café and events business in Meltham, near Holmfirth, has been put up for sale with a guide price of £175,000 with commercial property estate agent Ernest Wilson, which is part of Eddisons.

Launched in 2020, Lu’s Place, on the edge of Meltham and adjacent to open countryside and woodland, has built a reputation among walkers and horse riders, as well as staff based at the busy, nearby Meltham Mills business park, for its home cooked food and locally sourced ingredients.

The 70-cover café, which also has seating for 20 people outside, featuring a quirky VIP dining pod, was developed as a new-build, state-of-the-art venue five years ago by local property entrepreneur Dan Bamforth and now generates up to £15,000 a week serving an eat-in and take-away menu and holding occasional events.

Lu’s Place director Meg Willans said: “I think part of the reason we’ve grown into a successful business is that Dan and the team have built up quite a diverse and loyal customer base.

We’re in a convenient location with stunning views, plentiful parking, serving simple but quality food with superior service.

“We’re also right next to Honley Woods, with footpaths and bridleways and Meltham Mills Reservoir too, so we provide refreshments to go for walkers and even have our own enclosure for horses so that riders can leave their horses safely and come inside for a bite to eat.”

Michael Peel, a director at agents Ernest Wilson, said: “We sell a lot of hospitality sector businesses but I have to say that Lu’s Place is one of the most impressive licensed cafes we’ve seen in a long time. It was built and fitted out with absolutely no expense spared and is a smashing business that’s built a great reputation both locally and with visitors to the area.

“The present owners have done a great job but there’s definitely the potential to grow Lu’s Place further by developing the events side, hosting private parties such as weddings and birthdays, or even opening in the evening, either on a regular basis or for one-off gastro-events. Needless to say, we have had lots of interest in the business already.”

Further information on Lu’s Place in Meltham is available from Ernest Wilson on 0113 238 2900.