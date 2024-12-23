Hospital charity illuminates skies with festive ‘Our Shining Stars’ appeal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At the end of November, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) Charity were proud to light the skies with their festive annual appeal, ‘Our Shining Stars’.

Large, illuminating stars are fixed on the exterior of the three hospital sites, with the first switch-on taking place at Doncaster Royal Infirmary on November 29, followed by Bassetlaw Hospital and Montagu Hospital in early December.

Since its inception in 2020, families, schools, and businesses, have supported the appeal by sponsoring a star and have raised an impressive £80,000, enabling the charity to invest in projects which improve patient care and support for families across the Trust’s hospital sites.

Suzy Brain England OBE, Chair of the Board at DBTH, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the support we receive each year.

Stars at Bassetlaw Hospital

“The ‘Our Shining Stars’ campaign is not just about lighting up our hospitals—it’s about bringing hope, comfort, and a sense of community to our patients and their families during what can be a challenging time.

“We’re also delighted to have hosted a roving star for the first time thanks to First Group who fixed a star onto one of their buses as our first business supporter of 2024.

“We look forward to welcoming many more.”

The charity is calling on the community once more, inviting everyone to sponsor a star and help light up the hospitals again this festive season.

Stars at Montagu Hospital

For the first time, DBTH Charity are introducing a brand new element of the appeal, inviting people to dedicate a star on the ‘starry sky’ display which will be based inside Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Sarah Dunning, Fundraising Manager for DBTH Charity, explained: “Stars can be in memory of a loved one or in recognition of a ward or department that means a lot to them for a suggested donation of £30.

"All supporters will receive a wonderful star bauble, which has been handmade in Yorkshire especially for the appeal as a thank you for your support.”

Sponsorship options for a star on one of the hospital buildings range from £300 to £3,000, with each tier offering a bespoke sponsorship package.

Stars at Doncaster Royal Infirmary

The £300 star in particular provides a very special way for families to remember their loved ones by dedicating a star in their honour.

One of the highlights of last year’s campaign was a star dedicated in honour of Mason, a brave little boy who spent his final days at Doncaster Royal Infirmary’s Children’s Ward.

Mason was diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome as a baby and was waiting for a heart transplant that sadly never came. When his health began to decline, his family made the heart-breaking decision to bring him closer to home for end-of-life care.

During his time on the ward, Mason became more than just a patient—he became part of the hospital family. His playful nature and infectious laugh touched everyone he met. His care team, with support from the service’s play leaders, made sure his final months were filled with joy and special experiences, including a superhero visit and a pretend wedding.

Mason’s family and friends rallied together and raised £980 for the Children’s Ward, ensuring that his legacy lives on through continued support for the hospital. Moved by his story, the charity fulfilled his wish for a star of his own, turning his room into a winter wonderland that shone brightly throughout his final days.

Mason passed away on 27 December 2023, but his courage and spirit continue to inspire colleagues at DBTH to provide the best possible care for young patients and their families, and a star will shine bright once again in his memory, this December.

Sarah said: “Funds raised through the ‘Our Shining Stars’ campaign enables us to bring amazing projects fruition which would not be possible otherwise.

“This year in particular, we are hoping to support a number of projects connecting to our Children’s Ward including making much needed improvements to our parent facilities, alongside creating dedicated bereavement rooms across the trust helping families during their most difficult moments.

“Help us bring some extra sparkle to our hospitals this Christmas and make a difference that will shine brightly into the New Year.”

Sponsorship is open and we encourage any sponsors to fundraise for their chosen star. All sponsors will be provided with a fundraising pack to help reach their targets. To learn more about sponsorship options and to reserve your star, please visit www.dbthcharity.co.uk/our-shining-stars.

If you are a local business or organisation looking to support a cause that makes a real difference to your community, please get in touch with our Fundraising and Communications Team at 01302 644244 or email [email protected].