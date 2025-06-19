Hospice trustee from Doncaster set to take to the skies for Bluebell Wood

A trustee of Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice is getting set to jump 15,000 ft from an aeroplane in a bid to raise vital funds for the charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cath Winfield from Doncaster, will be taking part in the Bluebell Wood Sky Dive at SkyDive Hibaldstow, the largest skydiving centre in the UK, in North East Lincolnshire, on Saturday, June 28.

Cath, who joined the Bluebell Wood board of trustees in 2024 and also owns Make That Change Coaching Solutions, said: “I’ve been involved with Bluebell Wood for about a year now and I’m so inspired by the genuine kindness and care that I see every time I visit here. I knew I wanted to do something to show my support and this opportunity to do a sky dive came up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is exciting but, I’ll admit, I’m actively avoiding thinking about it. I once tried to abseil but couldn’t do it, so it’s a good job someone will be there on the plane to push me out!

Cath Winfield who is fundraising for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice

“It’s all for such an important cause, however, and I’m looking forward to showing my support for the hospice and the incredible work the team does by stepping way outside of my comfort zone. My friends and family have been incredibly generous and so supportive with their time. I am very fortunate.”

Cath has already raised almost £2,400 so far.

Heidi Hawkins, CEO at Bluebell Wood, said: “We’re excited to see our trustee Cath taking part in our skydive later this month. It’s such a thrilling way to raise both funds and awareness for our hospice and our team will be there on the day to welcome Cath back down to earth after she’s completed the challenge.”

Bluebell Wood hosts regular fundraising skydives, with the next scheduled to take place on Saturday 27 September. Other fundraising activities planned for the coming months include the much-loved Dragon Boat Race, which takes place Saturday 12 July at Manvers Lake in Rotherham.

To sponsor Cath, visit: Catherine Winfield is fundraising for Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice

For further information, visit www.bluebellwood.org/events