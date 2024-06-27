Hiking is The Top Summer Activity This Year as Doncaster is Crowned Hiking Capital of Yorkshire
Looking at June’s figures, walking, hiking, or rambling took the lead (31%), trying local food and drink came second (30%), and exploring scenic areas by car was third (25%).
|
Activity
|
Percentage June
|
Walking, Hiking or Rambling
|
31%
|
Trying local food and drink
|
30%
|
Explore scenic areas by car
|
25%
|
Visiting heritage sites
|
23%
|
Nature and wildlife experiences
|
21%
|
Learn about local history and culture
|
21%
|
Creative or artistic pursuits
|
15%
|
Visit cultural attractions
|
15%
|
Speciality Shopping
|
13%
|
Health or wellbeing experiences
|
13%
|
Visit family attractions
|
12%
|
Experience the nightlife
|
11%
|
Cycling or mountain biking
|
11%
|
Conservation or volunteering activities
|
10%
|
Adventure activities
|
8%
|
water sports
|
7%
|
Visit locations featured in TV and film
|
7%
|
Visit a theme park
|
6%
|
Golf
|
4%
Further research conducted by AussieBoots revealed searches for ‘hiking holidays’ have skyrocketed by 81% in the UK from 2021 to 2023. England was second with a 126% rise.
|
Nation
|
% Change of Searches for "Hiking Holidays" from 2021 to 2023
|
Scotland
|
150%
|
England
|
126%
|
Northern Ireland
|
100%
|
Wales
|
100%
Looking at the Yorkshire city table, AussieBoots analysed searches for ‘hiking’ from 2021 to 2023.
Doncaster was crowned the hiking capital of Yorkshire with a 33% increase. Bradford was second (29%), Leeds came third (24%). Sheffield was at the bottom of the table with a 21% rise.
|
City
|
% Change of Searches for "Brunch" from 2021 to 2023
|
Doncaster
|
33%
|
Bradford
|
29%
|
Leeds
|
24%
|
Sheffield
|
21%
Speaking on the findings, Managing Director of AussieBoots Pete Bryden said:
“It is fantastic to see searches for hiking surge so highly across the UK, as well as it being one of the top activities to do this summer.”
He then went on to say:
“This data shows that not only is there a real interest in people wanting to go hiking this summer, but there has also been a growing interest year on year.”
He continued:
“People assume that hiking always consists of very long walks or mountaineering but with hiking there is something for everyone, whether that is a long hike involving rougher terrain, or taking part in leisure hiking with family and friends.”
