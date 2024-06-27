Hiking is The Top Summer Activity This Year as Doncaster is Crowned Hiking Capital of Yorkshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newly released data from Visit Britain which has been analysed by Aussie Boots has revealed the top activities Yorkshire residents want to do when on staycations this summer.

Looking at June’s figures, walking, hiking, or rambling took the lead (31%), trying local food and drink came second (30%), and exploring scenic areas by car was third (25%).

Activity Percentage June Walking, Hiking or Rambling 31% Trying local food and drink 30% Explore scenic areas by car 25% Visiting heritage sites 23% Nature and wildlife experiences 21% Learn about local history and culture 21% Creative or artistic pursuits 15% Visit cultural attractions 15% Speciality Shopping 13% Health or wellbeing experiences 13% Visit family attractions 12% Experience the nightlife 11% Cycling or mountain biking 11% Conservation or volunteering activities 10% Adventure activities 8% water sports 7% Visit locations featured in TV and film 7% Visit a theme park 6% Golf 4%

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Further research conducted by AussieBoots revealed searches for ‘hiking holidays’ have skyrocketed by 81% in the UK from 2021 to 2023. England was second with a 126% rise.

Group of friends in the hills

Nation % Change of Searches for "Hiking Holidays" from 2021 to 2023 Scotland 150% England 126% Northern Ireland 100% Wales 100%

Looking at the Yorkshire city table, AussieBoots analysed searches for ‘hiking’ from 2021 to 2023.

Doncaster was crowned the hiking capital of Yorkshire with a 33% increase. Bradford was second (29%), Leeds came third (24%). Sheffield was at the bottom of the table with a 21% rise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City % Change of Searches for "Brunch" from 2021 to 2023 Doncaster 33% Bradford 29% Leeds 24% Sheffield 21%

Speaking on the findings, Managing Director of AussieBoots Pete Bryden said:

“It is fantastic to see searches for hiking surge so highly across the UK, as well as it being one of the top activities to do this summer.”

He then went on to say:

“This data shows that not only is there a real interest in people wanting to go hiking this summer, but there has also been a growing interest year on year.”

He continued:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad