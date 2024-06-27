Half Of Gen Z Would Pick A Higher Salary Over A Job They Love

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We spend the majority of our week at work, whether it’s the classic office life, out on site, or even travelling the world, our careers are a huge part of our lives. So, naturally, it’s important that we feel satisfied within our line of work, and enjoy getting up every day. But, how many of us are secretly wishing we were in different roles, and even searching for jobs while on the clock?

A new survey conducted by online distance learning provider, Open Study College, found that 89% of UK adults currently spend their work daydreaming of another career. The research showed that Boomers fantasise most about being an accountant or novelist, while GenZ are more likely to daydream about being entrepreneurs and managers. Interestingly, both Boomers and GenZ are also considering swapping traditional careers to become influencers!

Men are spending the most time dreaming about being footballers, entrepreneurs, or pilots, while women would prefer to take on a career as a midwife, nurse, or teacher.

The top 10 most dreamed-about careers among adults are:

Half of Gen Z would rather have more a larger salary than a job they love.

Footballer Entrepreneur Teacher Doctor Midwife Vet Lawyer Manager Nurse Pilot

While it’s certainly appealing to follow your dreams, many things are putting UK adults off from making the big move. A fifth (19%) would be too worried about failure, one in five (19%) believe that they are too old to start chasing their dream job, and 28% of us prioritise family life over work aspirations. However, the biggest reason for this was being underqualified, with 44% of Brits underqualified for their dream job and believing they don't have the time or money to retrain.

In addition to the above, 30% don't want to move to an entry-level role. Surprisingly, GenZ are the most reluctant to move down the corporate ladder for a better role, with 48% not wanting to take a pay cut for a job they would prefer.

Robbie Bryant, careers and education expert from Open Study College, said: “It’s so important to enjoy our jobs as a huge part of our lives is dedicated to these places. Many of us would clearly like to change careers but are worried about making the move.