Get ready as Zebra Week gallops into Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping

Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping is inviting visitors to take a walk on the wild side during Zebra Week, the second exciting instalment of their summer Wildlife Discovery activities in partnership with Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

Throughout the school holidays the animal themed activities will take place at the centre and next week, Monday, July 29 to Sunday, August 4, is Zebra Week.

Lyndsey Parry, centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: "We're thrilled to continue our Wildlife Discovery partnership with Yorkshire Wildlife Park with Zebra Week.

“Throughout the week customers can enjoy our animal trail while learning more about the spectacular stripey animals with our super fact boards and on Saturday 3 August we’ll have story time sessions and zebra themed crafts.”

Lyndsey Parry getting ready to celebrate Zebra Week

Highlights of the week include a free screening of Khumba on Thursday, August 1, at 2pm and 5pm as part of Lakeside Village's summer cinema series. This heartwarming animated film tells the story of a young zebra's journey to earn his stripes.

"Zebra Week is an opportunity to learn about these fascinating animals and support Yorkshire Wildlife Park's conservation efforts. We encourage visitors to explore our animal trail, featuring the big six animals, including our star of the week – the zebra!" added Lyndsey.

Families can also enjoy the return of the popular Cheeky Monkey Crazy Golf, adding another layer of entertainment to their visit during Zebra Week and throughout the summer.

For more information about Zebra Week and other Wildlife Discovery activities at Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping, visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk