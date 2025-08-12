Garden party with alpacas and live music in Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 12th Aug 2025, 09:14 BST
Alpacas and live saxophone music will be among the entertainment when Benton House holds its summer garden party on Saturday, August 16.

Residents at the Rossington care home will be visited by mascot Rosso the Monkey.

The garden party will also feature a live performance from a local dance school, as well as a raffle, games and a tombola.

Kirsty Clark, activity coordinator at Benton House, said: “Our garden party is a wonderful opportunity for our home to connect with the local community.

Talented Tomas will be playing at the garden party.

“The weather forecast is currently predicting a day of perfect sunshine, so we are keeping our fingers crossed that it remains that way.”

Benton House's summer garden party will take place on Saturday 16 August from 1-3pm at Benton House, Gattison Lane, Rossington, DN11 0QQ and features activities suitable for all ages.

