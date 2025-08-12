Garden party with alpacas and live music in Doncaster
Residents at the Rossington care home will be visited by mascot Rosso the Monkey.
The garden party will also feature a live performance from a local dance school, as well as a raffle, games and a tombola.
Kirsty Clark, activity coordinator at Benton House, said: “Our garden party is a wonderful opportunity for our home to connect with the local community.
“The weather forecast is currently predicting a day of perfect sunshine, so we are keeping our fingers crossed that it remains that way.”
Benton House's summer garden party will take place on Saturday 16 August from 1-3pm at Benton House, Gattison Lane, Rossington, DN11 0QQ and features activities suitable for all ages.