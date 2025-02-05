Fundraiser meets Doncaster women's charities on latest stop of 10-night UK Sleepout Challenge

A passion for supporting vulnerable women is the driving force behind an intrepid fundraiser who arrives in Doncaster on the latest leg of her mammoth ten-night Sleepout across the UK.

The stopover, on February 8th, marks the eighth consecutive sleepout for Lianne Kirkman, in her gruelling Her Fight, Our Night Challenge, in support of her charity The Esther Project and brings her into contact with two charities – Changing Lives and Green Pastures.

Her journey, which began in her home town of Leamington Spa on February 1st, is also taking her to Coventry, Birmingham, Bristol, Plymouth, Southampton, London, Hull and, finally Blackpool, where, en route, she will meet local organisations supporting women and raising awareness of the complex issues and best practice solutions and highlighting the gaps in service provision.

Changing Lives helps people facing challenging times make positive change in their lives. It works across four areas to address the most common causes of social exclusion and long-term deprivation: housing and homelessness, recovery and wellbeing, women and children, and employment and training.

The charity is dedicated to supporting people to reach their potential, including addiction and recovery programmes, employment guidance, and support for people experiencing sexual exploitation and domestic abuse.

Holly Curran-Armstrong, Operational Lead for Changing Lives, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Lianne to Doncaster as part of her incredible journey to raise awareness of women’s homelessness. At Changing Lives, we see firsthand the challenges women face when experiencing homelessness, and our teams work tirelessly to provide housing support and specialist services, including those for women in the criminal justice system. Lianne’s dedication to shining a light on these issues is truly inspiring, and we’re grateful for her support in championing the need for women-only services.”

Green Pastures was founded in 1999 by Pastor Peter Cunningham who, along with a colleague, put their own money down to house a homeless person. Since then it has gone on to house more than 20,000 people, working in collaboration with churches and other charities. The charity now also runs Mattersey Hall, a dedicated training facility for Green Pastures residents to continue their journey of change through bespoke training, education and theology.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “We provide a way out for those caught in the system. Those whose pathways to change have been blocked and restricted through their social circumstances, family upbringing, physical problems, educational shortfalls and even their own poor choices. At Mattersey, we’re raising up the next generation of world changers.”

The 50-year-old mum of two said: “I want to highlight the need for more women’s centres and some of the great work and some good practice around the UK and we want to work with the other charities to highlight the issue around the Government’s role in funding women’s services.

“Every experience is going to be different but I know that we're going to be met with the same issues around funding, around women not being safe, the effects of trauma and the cycle of abuse, the poverty cycle and women in and out of the criminal justice system.”

Lianne’s challenge will also be documented by film maker, Laura Harvey of Vibe Immersive, and later screened as part of a special conference organised as part of International Women’s Day weekend, on March 7th.

The Esther Project and Esther House are women-only initiatives providing gender-specific supported living accommodation as well as a weekly programme of activities to reduce isolation and improve skills. The ambition is to open a hub, a safe space where women can meet, access key support services and develop new skills for employability alongside an alternative to custody, situated in a rural location for women with more complex needs.

Lianne is linking up with local charity Changing Lives

Lianne said: “But the bigger dream, within the next 18 months, is to have a 24/7 space that offers provision such as those we're visiting over the 10 days. We’re looking at how we can meet all those needs and learn from all these amazing spaces. What's good practice? I want to see what's working for them in the areas of counselling, employability, homelessness and women in and out of the criminal justice system. There's some great projects out there.”

The challenge is also being supported by Warwickshire sponsors Lockwoods Ski & Outdoor; Raised Modular Flooring (RMF); The Leader Marketing Partnership; Cool Fox Tees; Comtec Translations, Esque Beauty and Pentlands Accountants and Advisors.

Lianne said: “We’ve got to stop that cycle of abuse. Women caught up in domestic abuse don’t dare leave their partner but if they do they end up in poverty and lose their house and that’s the trigger for the whole mess they end up in. And women are being thrown into overcrowded prisons for stealing a loaf of bread to feed their children, and non-violent crimes when they should be getting treatment for the pain and trauma they've previously gone through. Why are we not treating women the right way?”

Money raised will fund women’s services in Warwickshire including the future hub. To sponsor Lianne visit: https://localgiving.org/fundraising/Her-Fight-Our-Night-10-day-sleepout-across-the-UK