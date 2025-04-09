From slimming success to inspiring others

By Katie Trever
Contributor
Published 9th Apr 2025, 12:47 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2025, 14:04 BST
A Conisbrough slimmer who transformed her life by shedding an incredible 3 stone 3 lbs is now turning her success into a brand-new career—helping others change their lives and achieve their own weight loss dreams.

Lindsey Beverley who once struggled with her weight and self-confidence, joined her local Slimming World group determined to make a change. What began as a personal goal to feel a healthier and happier soon turned into a transformation that changed Lindsey’s life

“I never imagined how much losing weight would change more than just the number on the scales,” Lindsey says. “I feel more confident, energetic, and positive about life than I have in years.”

Now, inspired by her own journey, Lindsey is stepping into a new role as a Slimming World Consultant.

Lindsay over 3 stone lighter
Lindsay over 3 stone lighter

Lindsey credits the supportive environment of her group—and the guidance of her Consultant—for giving her the tools and encouragement she needed to succeed. “It wasn’t just about the food—it was about being surrounded by people who understood, who didn’t judge, and who celebrated every little win with me,” she adds.​

Her decision to become a Consultant came from a desire to give back. “I know how daunting it can feel at the start,” Lindsey explains. “But I also know the joy of reaching your goals and feeling like yourself again. That’s what I want to help others experience.”​

She’ll soon be launching her own group in Coninsborugh , where she hopes to build a warm, welcoming space for people to come together, share their journeys, and feel empowered.​

Lindsey’s commitment comes at a crucial time for Doncaster, where recent figures reveal that 71% of adults aged 18 and above are classified as overweight or obese, exceeding the national average of 63.5%. Moreover, 40.7% of Year 6 children in Doncaster are overweight or obese, significantly higher than the England average of 23.4%. ​

Linsday showcasing her 4 month transformation
Linsday showcasing her 4 month transformation

With her inspiring journey, renewed confidence, and a genuine passion for helping others, Lindsey shows that with the right support, making positive changes is possible—and a healthier, happier life is within reach."

Lindsays group runs every Wednesday 5pm & 7pm at the Ivanhoe Community Centre, Conisbrough DN12 3JX.

