From blurred roads to clear horizons - how cataract surgery helped a local cyclist regain his speed

Road racing and mountain biking enthusiast Neil Wallace is delighted to be back in the saddle following NHS cataract surgery at Optegra Eye Clinic Sheffield which transformed his vision. From being told he was borderline for driving and describing himself as “pretty much blind without glasses on” his vision has now gone from incredibly cloudy to crystal clear.

Neil, 59 from Sheffield, heads out on two wheels as often as he can but having a complex +5 prescription with an astigmatism meant he struggled to find the right glasses to suit his needs. He said: “When road biking, your riding position makes a huge difference to aerodynamics as your head is over the handlebars. Lifting my head constantly to see through my glasses became sub-optimal and it was difficult to find glasses which had the right lenses for seeing into the distance but could also enable me to read maps and my watch.”

At work as an electronics engineer, Neil was also finding it increasingly hard to focus on close-up work and fine detail: “I bought a microscope for my work bench but even then I thought there was a smudge on the lens as I couldn’t see clearly. It was incredibly frustrating.”

Neil went to his local optometrist for an eye test and discovered that he had a cataract in his right eye and the start of one in his left. “It was a surprise to be honest as I think my brain had been compensating for the lack of vision in my right eye – when I closed my left eye I really couldn’t see much at all.

“I was referred to Optegra Eye Clinic Sheffield which is handy as it’s close to where I live, plus my appointment came through really quickly. As soon as I walked in I could tell it was a happy place to be, the staff looked after me so well from the moment I arrived. It was clinical but informal.”

Optegra Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon, Ms May Chew, treated Neil. She said: “We often hear about the frustrations of playing sports wearing glasses. With cataracts on top of poor vision it can mean stopping hobbies that you love and which keep you active. This is a brief procedure which can make such a transformative difference to vision and quality of life.

“We are all delighted that Neil was able to see so clearly straight after the procedure and can be aerodynamic on his bike once again.”

Neil continues: “In the ward there are six numbered chairs and before the surgery I couldn’t even read the numbers but afterwards I was able to read them clearly. The whole thing only took about 10 minutes and there was no pain, it was over so quickly.

“The dramatic improvement in my vision has been life-changing and I am unbelievably happy. I still wear glasses for driving but I can now wear cycling goggles without prescription and see where I’m going whilst maintaining the correct riding position – I’m like a child with a new toy!

“And it’s not just cycling that has benefited – I love swimming and running too and can now enjoy both without the need for prescription goggles or glasses. When you’ve spent a lifetime reaching for your glasses as soon as you wake up, it’s a revelation to no longer do so and be able to see clearly as soon as I open my eyes.

“I’m going on holiday soon and I can’t wait to be able to swim and do other water sports without having to worry about my glasses falling off or not being able to see. My glasses were always so heavy and now wearing sunglasses without the thick lenses feels so light.”