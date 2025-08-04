Fourth award in a matter of weeks for Skirlington Coast

Unity Skirlington Coast has collected its fourth award in a matter of weeks with Visit England recognising the family holiday park as worthy of Pets Welcome status.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This follows their five-star award from Visit England, and the AA also giving Skirlington Coast a five-star grading and also a gold award.

The park was taken over at the end of 2024 by Unity Holidays, who have since invested heavily in all areas with new dining and leisure facilities, enhancements for tourers and additional caravans for holidaymakers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Being dog friendly is something they particularly pride themselves on, with dedicated areas within their new Wonky Donkey pub and restaurant for owners to enjoy a drink and a meal alongside their four-legged friends.

Dogs are very welcome at Skirlington Coast.

Among the features Skirlington Coast offer which led to Visit England giving them the Pets Welcome award were:

Off-lead dog exercise area

Dog wash station

Dog-friendly zone in the Wonky Donkey

No dog charges

Dog bowls in all caravans

Dog treats and poo bags at Reception

Maps for scenic dog walks around the park

The park had previously charged £40 per dog, but they removed that fee earlier in the summer and so now families can bring their pet along for nothing.

Situated atop the cliff with incredible views out over the sea, Skirlington Coast offers guests some stunning walks both along the coast and inland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A guest and her dog enjoying an ice cream in Skirlington Coast’s Wonky Donkey pub and restaurant.

A walk on the beach is only a quick 10-minute drive away, with the sands at Hornsea, Mappleton and Bridlington all close by.

As well as guests holidaying in static caravans, the park also has a wide range of hard-standing and grass pitches available, perfect for touring caravans, motorhomes and campervans.

For more details about Skirlington Coast, go to skirlington.unityholidays.co.uk