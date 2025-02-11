Four Doncaster foodbanks receive support from SUEZ

SUEZ recycling and recovery UK, in partnership with City of Doncaster Council, has provided support to local foodbanks, as part of its commitment to the community and sustainability.

Since 2019, SUEZ has managed an environment fund designed to benefit the local community. Over the years, this initiative has allocated more than £80,000 to a variety of projects, including community gardens, libraries, and bike schemes.

As part of its waste management responsibilities in the Doncaster borough, SUEZ collects small electrical items at the kerbside. The proceeds from these collections contribute to the environment fund, enabling the company to reinvest in community projects. The greater the volume of items collected, the more resources are available to support local initiatives.

In 2024, SUEZ refined its approach, focusing on reducing food waste while addressing the needs of vulnerable residents. Through this effort, funding has been extended to another four foodbanks across the borough, amplifying their ability to provide essential services to those in need.

SUEZ is responsible for household waste and recycling collections across Doncaster.

Shane Atkins, Contract General Manager for SUEZ, commented, “We have been proud to be part of the Doncaster community for many years, and delighted to continue our support for local residents. By prioritising food waste reduction and acknowledging the rising costs of food, we are pleased to contribute to the invaluable work of foodbanks in the area.”

The foodbanks benefiting from this year’s funding include:

Doncaster Foodbank (St. James Church)

Edlington Community Organisation

Bullcroft Memorial Hall Foodbank

Armthorpe Food Support

Councillor Mark Houlbrook, Cabinet Member for Sustainability and Waste at City of Doncaster Council, said: “I am pleased to see these four Doncaster foodbanks which are to receive this vital funding as we continue our goal of reducing food waste and supporting those residents who need it. These organisations can make such a difference to the people in the surrounding areas and I’m proud of our association with this great work."