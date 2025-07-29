Former patient takes on 2,000-mile wheelchair challenge for Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity

Fraser Lamb, who received treatment from Sheffield Children’s during his childhood, is taking on an extraordinary 2,000-mile wheelchair challenge to give back to the hospital that cared for him from birth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fraser, now 33, was born with a severe form of spina bifida called myelomeningocele, which affects his spine and spinal cord, and was admitted to Sheffield Children’s immediately after he was born. Soon after, he developed hydrocephalus, a condition which causes fluid to build up on the brain.

Throughout his life, Fraser has had 22 operations - many of them at Sheffield Children’s - including emergency life-saving surgery at the age of 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fraser said: “I’m fundraising for Sheffield Children’s because they were always there when I needed them. They gave me the best care you can imagine.”

Fraser is well on his way towards his £1,000 fundraising target.

This year, Fraser is taking on a new challenge: a virtual 2,008-mile wheelchair push, the equivalent distance from Bawtry to Bratislava and back, spread across the year. He is completing a couple of miles each day near his home in Bawtry and has already completed 632 miles, aiming to raise £1,000 to support the charity.

Fraser’s connection to the hospital has inspired him to raise tens of thousands of pounds in recent years. In 2021, he completed a 2,021-mile challenge and raised over £20,000 for the haematology and oncology ward at Sheffield Children’s. His efforts drew community-wide support and even coverage from the BBC.

“From his first admission to his last, Fraser was very lucky to have such excellent care,” said his mum, Jan. “The medical staff at Sheffield Children’s were some of the most caring and compassionate doctors we have ever met - they were second to none.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rain or shine, or even snow, Fraser has kept going. Earlier this year, one of the wheels on his wheelchair even came off, but he kept his sense of humour.

Fraser is pushing his wheelchair 2,008 miles to raise money for Sheffield Children's

“Luckily, I’d just left the house,” he laughed. “It gets easier with time and sometimes friends, family, or neighbours join me. Even the dog comes along, but they can be very slow!”

Fraser hopes to inspire others to take on their own fundraising challenges.

“I’d strongly encourage people to support Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity. It’s for a really good cause, and it helps you too. My fitness has improved so much.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity helps to enhance care at Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust by funding life-saving equipment, pioneering research, new facilities and a welcoming environment that goes above and beyond the NHS provision.