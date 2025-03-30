Five Doncaster residents take on the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge to raise funds for the Throat Cancer Foundation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A group of five from Doncaster—Jude, Ethan, Jayden, Michael, and Jack—have committed to completing the formidable Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge on 6 April 2025. Motivated by personal encounters with throat cancer within their families, the team aims to raise funds for the Throat Cancer Foundation.

The Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge encompasses a 24-mile circular route, scaling the peaks of Pen-y-ghent, Whernside, and Ingleborough within 12 hours. Despite their limited hiking experience, the group is determined to conquer this demanding trek to support a cause close to their hearts.

For Michael and Jayden, father and son, the cause resonates just as deeply. Michael's dad, Jayden's grandad lost his life to the disease. Jayden's great granddad fought throat cancer and won, but others in his family were not as fortunate. So, losing his grandad and another great grandad to cancer has fuelled Jayden’s determination to raise awareness and funds to combat this relentless disease.

Ethan and Jude echoed this sentiment: "Cancer has recently affected a close family member. Nobody deserves to go through that. We believe that cancer can be stopped, and that’s why we need to raise as much money as possible for the Throat Cancer Foundation to stop it from affecting more people across the world."

Team Peak

Gordon Dow, Trustee of the Throat Cancer Foundation, praised the group's initiative: "It's truly inspiring to see individuals like Jude, Ethan, Jayden, Michael, and Jack take on such a challenging endeavour. Their dedication not only raises essential funds but also heightens awareness about throat cancer, which is invaluable in our ongoing efforts to support patients and advance research."

The Throat Cancer Foundation is dedicated to reducing the impact of throat cancers by promoting awareness, supporting patients and their families, and funding research into prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

To support the group's fundraising efforts, donations can be made through their JustGiving page: www.justgiving.com/page/yorkshire-three-peaks-april25.