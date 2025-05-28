First look at Waverley Green as site progresses

Forge New Homes has released a new set of images showcasing construction progress at Waverley Green – part of the upcoming Olive Lane neighbourhood in Waverley. The latest photographs reveal the emergence of Waverley Green, where 32 fully electric, two-, and three-bedroom terraced homes are being built. Each home is designed with sustainability at its core, utilising innovative all-electric energy systems. Impressively, the homes have taken shape in under a year, following the groundbreaking ceremony in August 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first properties are now clearly visible, many completed to roof level, with others showing the early stages of construction. The first homes are set for completion later this summer, at which time Waverley’s first show home will open to the public.

Waverley Green is located at the heart of Olive Lane, a flagship mixed-use development led by Harworth Group. The 1.5-acre site, being delivered by Lindum Group, will form part of a thriving new neighbourhood that includes cafés, restaurants, bars, a convenience store, pharmacy, nursery, independent retailers, and a medical centre. The images also show the rapid development of Olive Lane itself, where several new amenities are already under way – including a forthcoming Indian restaurant.

Toby Brown, Head of Sales at Forge New Homes, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Waverley Green

"These images show just how far we’ve come in less than a year. It's hard to believe that construction only began last August and Waverley Green is already shaping up to be a truly special place to live with much needed homes that will help to offer more choice for buyers in the region.

"With the upcoming Olive Lane offering everything from cafés and restaurants to essential services, residents will enjoy a vibrant and convenient lifestyle right on their doorstep. It’s an incredibly exciting time for Waverley."

Peter Massie, National Director of Development - Residential Sector Lead at Harworth Group, added: "Our vision for Waverley is to create a lively and sustainable new community, and it’s fantastic to see that vision taking shape. The fully electric homes being delivered here are not only beautifully designed, but also future-focused.”

Freddie Chambers, Co-Chair of Lindum Group, concluded:

Progress at Waverley Green

"We're proud to be part of this transformative project and to show how much work has been delivered in just nine months. It's a privilege to work alongside Forge and Harworth Group to help deliver this important regeneration scheme."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Waverley Green marks Forge New Homes’ fourth development in the Sheffield City Region – an area known for its strong transport links and proximity to Sheffield Parkway. Funding for the project has been awarded by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) through the SYMCA Brownfield Housing Fund.

​