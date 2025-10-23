Final Artisan and Craft Fayres of the year at Lakeside Village

By Kirstie Nickson
Contributor
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 11:57 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2025, 12:08 BST
YourWorld: how to submit your stories straight to our newsrooms
The Artisan and Craft Fayre returns to Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping Centre for its final dates of the year, including a special festive event as the Christmas buzz starts to build.

The next Fayre at Doncaster’s Lakeside Village takes place on Saturday, November 1, with two special Festive Fayres on Saturday, December 6, and Saturday, December 13.

Most Popular

Each Fayre sees local independent businesses and artisans take their place alongside Lakeside Village’s famous name stores, with the Fayre open 9.30am-5.00pm on each of those three dates.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Visitors can browse a variety of stalls offering independent and handmade creations and treats, including jewellery, boutique clothing, scented candles, health and beauty products, wooden toys, cupcakes, and dog treats!

A previous Artisan & Craft Fayre at Lakeside Villageplaceholder image
A previous Artisan & Craft Fayre at Lakeside Village

Abby Chandler, deputy centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “The Artisan and Craft Fayres have been so popular with visitors this year, and with Christmas on the horizon, attention is turning to gift ideas for loved ones as we look to cross a few names off our Christmas lists!

“We love welcoming the local creatives to showcase their wonderful skills and imaginations, and our customers ensure each Fayre has a great atmosphere. We are proud to bring everyone together and champion the talented creatives in our community.”

To enquire about a stall on an Artisan & Craft Fayre date, please email [email protected] or visit https://www.spgeventsnw.co.uk/lakesidevillagedoncaster

Related topics:Doncaster
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice