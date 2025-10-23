Final Artisan and Craft Fayres of the year at Lakeside Village

The Artisan and Craft Fayre returns to Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping Centre for its final dates of the year, including a special festive event as the Christmas buzz starts to build.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The next Fayre at Doncaster’s Lakeside Village takes place on Saturday, November 1, with two special Festive Fayres on Saturday, December 6, and Saturday, December 13.

Each Fayre sees local independent businesses and artisans take their place alongside Lakeside Village’s famous name stores, with the Fayre open 9.30am-5.00pm on each of those three dates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors can browse a variety of stalls offering independent and handmade creations and treats, including jewellery, boutique clothing, scented candles, health and beauty products, wooden toys, cupcakes, and dog treats!

A previous Artisan & Craft Fayre at Lakeside Village

Abby Chandler, deputy centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “The Artisan and Craft Fayres have been so popular with visitors this year, and with Christmas on the horizon, attention is turning to gift ideas for loved ones as we look to cross a few names off our Christmas lists!

“We love welcoming the local creatives to showcase their wonderful skills and imaginations, and our customers ensure each Fayre has a great atmosphere. We are proud to bring everyone together and champion the talented creatives in our community.”

To enquire about a stall on an Artisan & Craft Fayre date, please email [email protected] or visit https://www.spgeventsnw.co.uk/lakesidevillagedoncaster