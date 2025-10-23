Final Artisan and Craft Fayres of the year at Lakeside Village
The next Fayre at Doncaster’s Lakeside Village takes place on Saturday, November 1, with two special Festive Fayres on Saturday, December 6, and Saturday, December 13.
Each Fayre sees local independent businesses and artisans take their place alongside Lakeside Village’s famous name stores, with the Fayre open 9.30am-5.00pm on each of those three dates.
Visitors can browse a variety of stalls offering independent and handmade creations and treats, including jewellery, boutique clothing, scented candles, health and beauty products, wooden toys, cupcakes, and dog treats!
Abby Chandler, deputy centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “The Artisan and Craft Fayres have been so popular with visitors this year, and with Christmas on the horizon, attention is turning to gift ideas for loved ones as we look to cross a few names off our Christmas lists!
“We love welcoming the local creatives to showcase their wonderful skills and imaginations, and our customers ensure each Fayre has a great atmosphere. We are proud to bring everyone together and champion the talented creatives in our community.”
To enquire about a stall on an Artisan & Craft Fayre date, please email [email protected] or visit https://www.spgeventsnw.co.uk/lakesidevillagedoncaster