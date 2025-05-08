Fighting for Evie: A Mother’s Battle Against Eczema and a System That’s Supposed to Help

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five-year-old Evie has never known life without eczema. Since birth, her skin has been inflamed, itchy, and painful—sometimes to the point of bleeding. Like many children across the UK, she suffers from chronic eczema, a condition that affects not just the body, but every aspect of childhood: sleep, confidence, play, and peace.

Despite her daily struggles, Evie has only been seen by a dermatologist three times in her five years of life. For her mother, this isn’t just unacceptable—it’s infuriating.

“The system is failing her,” her mother says. “We’ve had long delays between appointments, no consistent treatment plan, and on more than one occasion, test results simply weren’t shared with us. As a parent, you're left fighting a medical system that’s supposed to help your child.”

Childhood eczema, though common, is often underestimated. For families like Evie’s, it's not a mild skin condition—it's a constant source of distress. It can lead to infections, sleepless nights, and emotional exhaustion, not just for the child but for everyone around them. The daily management—moisturising routines, steroid creams, dietary adjustments—can feel like a full-time job, especially when support from medical professionals is lacking.

Evie Godden during a flare up of eczema.

One growing area of focus for Evie’s family is gut health. Research increasingly points to a strong connection between the health of the gut microbiome and inflammatory skin conditions like eczema. Imbalances in gut bacteria can trigger immune responses that worsen symptoms. For children like Evie, healing from the inside out—through diet, probiotics, and specialist testing—can play a critical role in long-term relief. Unfortunately, most of this testing and guidance is not available on the NHS.

Evie's story is not an isolated one. Across the UK, many parents are forced to become advocates, researchers, and caregivers without the backing of a responsive healthcare system. While the NHS remains a vital and much-needed institution, its treatment of chronic, “non-emergency” conditions like eczema reveals cracks in the care model. These children are not in A&E, but they are suffering—and often silently.

“There needs to be more awareness,” her mother says. “More urgency. More compassion. No child should be left to suffer because bureaucracy gets in the way of care.”

In desperation, Evie’s family has turned to private care. They’ve launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the cost of specialist treatment, advanced testing, and therapies the NHS has not provided. It's a painful but necessary step—one no parent should have to take just to ensure their child gets the basic care they deserve.

You can support Evie’s journey here: gofund.me/8939339a

“We’re not asking for luxury. We just want our daughter to be seen, heard, and helped.”

As Evie grows, her family continues to fight—not just for her, but for the countless other children who suffer in silence. Raising awareness is just the beginning. What comes next must be action.