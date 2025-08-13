Fast-track your child’s swimming skills this summer with DCLT

Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust is encouraging families to take advantage of the remaining spaces in its popular fast-track swimming courses, running weekly until 30 August at Askern Leisure Centre, Rossington Leisure Centre, and Thorne Wellbeing and Leisure Hub.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Designed for children aged three and up, the five-day courses follow the Swim England Learn to Swim Framework, helping young swimmers build confidence and develop essential aquatic skills in a fun, supportive environment.

Craig Bradford, aquatics manager at DCLT, said: “Places are still available, and it’s not too late to get involved. Whether your child is just starting out or looking to improve their technique, our intensive courses offer a brilliant way to make progress quickly and safely.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each course costs just £30 per week, offering excellent value for families during the summer holidays.

Learn to swim at DCLT pools

Alongside the fast track courses, DCLT pools across Doncaster are hosting a range of summer activities including inflatable sessions, Swim 4 All, SEND sessions, and accessible swims.

To book a place or find out more, visit https://www.dclt.co.uk/join-us/choose-swim-lessons#summer-crash-swim-courses