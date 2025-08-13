Fast-track your child’s swimming skills this summer with DCLT
Designed for children aged three and up, the five-day courses follow the Swim England Learn to Swim Framework, helping young swimmers build confidence and develop essential aquatic skills in a fun, supportive environment.
Craig Bradford, aquatics manager at DCLT, said: “Places are still available, and it’s not too late to get involved. Whether your child is just starting out or looking to improve their technique, our intensive courses offer a brilliant way to make progress quickly and safely.”
Each course costs just £30 per week, offering excellent value for families during the summer holidays.
Alongside the fast track courses, DCLT pools across Doncaster are hosting a range of summer activities including inflatable sessions, Swim 4 All, SEND sessions, and accessible swims.
To book a place or find out more, visit https://www.dclt.co.uk/join-us/choose-swim-lessons#summer-crash-swim-courses