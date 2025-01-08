Ezi-Dock Systems announces partnership with Active Fusion as Charity of the Year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ezi-Dock Systems Limited, a leading manufacturer of innovative life science solutions, has announced its partnership with Active Fusion as its Charity of the Year for 2025.

Ezi-Dock, an independent and award-winning company based in Chesterfield, has a long-standing reputation for advancing safety, efficiency, and innovation in the pharmaceutical and bio-pharmaceutical sectors. Recognising that strong communities underpin a thriving society, Ezi-Dock’s partnership with Active Fusion demonstrates its dedication to extending these values beyond industry into meaningful social contributions.

Active Fusion is committed to ensuring that every child has the opportunity to lead an active and healthy life. Through high-quality sports and physical activity programmes, the charity empowers children, particularly those from underprivileged backgrounds, to build positive habits, enhance their mental and physical health, and unlock their full potential. In 2023/2024, Active Fusion reached over 74,000 attendances, delivering essential support to children in schools and communities.

This strategic partnership between Ezi-Dock and Active Fusion aims to amplify the charity’s reach and impact, enabling more children to access life-enhancing activities and services. By supporting Active Fusion’s mission, Ezi-Dock will play a pivotal role in breaking down barriers and promoting healthier futures for young people across South Yorkshire and beyond.

Active Fusion coach engages with young person.

Steve McAleavy, Managing Director of Ezi-Dock, commented “At Ezi-Dock Systems, we are proud to support Active Fusion and its vital mission of improving the health and wellbeing of young people in our communities. As a company deeply rooted in the global life sciences manufacturing supply chain, we understand the critical importance of fostering health and resilience from an early age.”

He continued, “By partnering with Active Fusion, we are not only reinforcing our commitment to corporate social responsibility but also investing in the future of our communities by empowering young people to lead healthier lives. Together, we can create a foundation for a brighter and more active future.”

Lindsy James, Founder & Director of Active Fusion, added “Ezi-Dock Systems have been a long-term supporter of the charity who truly value the impact of the work of Active Fusion has on the lives of children and young people. They are an incredibly successful business who channel this success into giving back to the local community. Their contributions make a world of difference to changing young lives.”

Throughout 2025, Ezi-Dock and Active Fusion will work closely on joint initiatives which will allow the charity to expand a range of their core services. By leveraging their combined expertise and resources, the partnership will provide critical support where it is needed most, ensuring that children in disadvantaged communities have the opportunity to experience the benefits of being active and engaged.

Ezi-Dock Systems Announces Partnership with Active Fusion.

Ezi-Dock is inviting its network of customers, partners, and employees to join in this effort, contributing to a future where all children, regardless of their circumstances, have access to physical activity and the chance to lead healthy, fulfilling lives.

If you’re ready to create life-changing opportunities for children and young people, get in touch with Active Fusion and start making a difference today. Reach out to Dave McLeavy, Head of People & Partnerships at [email protected]