Explore Anglers Country Park and Yorkshire’s History on a Doncaster Ramblers Walk

Twenty members from Doncaster Ramblers plus Glyn from Leicester Ramblers met at the car park at the Anglers Country Park which between 1974 and 1982 was the site of a 250-foot-deep opencast coal pit.

On completion of coal extraction, the site was reinstated creating a large lake which is a haven for wildlife. Leaving the car park, we walked into Haw Wood following the 9-foot-high boundary wall of the Walton Hall Estate which was constructed by Charles Waterton in the 17th century to keep poachers out and the animals in of what was the world’s first nature reserve.

Apparently, he kept all sorts of exotic animals in the parkland. Leaving the wood to the south of Walton we came to the abandoned Barnsley Canal which was constructed in the 1790’s as a transport link for the Barnsley coal reserves to reach a wider market, it was finally abandoned in 1953.

Following the towpath south we reached the dam of Cold Hiendley Reservoir, which was constructed to supply water to the canal, where coffee break was taken. Continuing south we again followed the Barnsley Canal, which forms part of the Trans Pennine Trail for some distance to Royston, the site of the former Monckton Colliery (1878 to 1960) and Royston Drift Mine (1975 to 1989). A short road section took us to Rabbit Ings Country Park the site of the former collieries waste tip.

All wrapped up and raring to go

Climbing to the top of the reclaimed spoil heap we had good views of the surrounding countryside, including the TV mast at Emley Moor which is a common sight on many Doncaster Ramblers walks. The monument at the viewpoint showed how important coal mining was to the industrial history of this part of Yorkshire.

Descending the spoil heap followed by a bit of road walking brought us to our lunch stop at the pretty church at Felkirk, the majority of which was built in the 1600’s, though Christian worship is thought to have taken place on the site since Anglo Saxon times.

The church was open and it was nice to see the inside of the church beautifully decorated for Christmas. Refreshed, both physically and spiritually, a short section of road walking brought us to an abandoned railway line which we followed in a northerly direction for some distance towards New Crofton passing through the old mining villages of Ryhill and Havercroft on the way.

Just short of New Crofton we left the old railway line and entered the northern end of Anglers Country Park then followed the west side of the lake back to our start point. About 10.5 miles was walked on a cold but dry December morning which turned into a sunny and pleasantly warm afternoon. Thanks to Angela for back marking and to everybody that came on the walk. Stephen J Tomlinson.

The old coal workings now a wildlife haven

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after

Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity . Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings. Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.